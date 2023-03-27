Revolutionary Investment Platform 'The Portfolio Platform' Offers Access to Hedge Fund Strategies to Everyday Investors

Could you work with The Portfolio Platform?

Are you eligible to work with The Portfolio Platform? In short, the answer is almost certainly yes.

Hedge Funds take on riskier strategies to produce returns regardless of market direction. This tactic appeals to investors looking for more than a simple ‘buy and hold’.

They employ traders who can actively trade the market looking for any edge they can find for one purpose, to make money.

However, you can’t invest in them. Well, not directly anyway, they are for institutions.

So, how can you gain access to professional trading strategies employed by such funds? This is the problem that co-founders Lane Clark and Ed Davies set out to solve. The answer: The Portfolio Platform.

Their professional traders have built multiple strategies and they are available to all investors.

All you have to do is open a broker account, and then simply link it to as many of their traders as you like. The rest will happen automatically via The TPP innovative autotrade software.

If you have always wanted a portfolio that could make more, is actively traded but didn’t think it was available to you, you’re wrong. Since its inception in 2020, TPP has opened its doors to a wide and varied clientele.

When Lane Clark and Ed Davies started this journey, they weren’t sure who their average customer would be, but as they’ve grown over the last few years, they’ve been delighted to discover that it’s just about anyone.

So to answer the question of who is the average TPP client is, isn’t as easy as you might think. We have been informed that they currently hold accounts for:

- Builders, bankers, electricians, surveyors, lawyers, marketing execs, farmers, dentists, doctors, company owners, entrepreneurs ….. you get the idea, it’s anyone.

What are the advantages of working with TPP?:

- No management fee.

- No performance fee.

- No exit fee.

- No entry fee.

- Actively traded strategies aiming to make money regardless of market conditions.

- Personal interaction with TPP directors and professional traders.

What is the minimum account size?:

- TPP have accounts from £15,000 to over £1m.

- Small accounts can have remarkable results too.

- Nobody is ruled out, every client is important to TPP.

In 2020, the average return of the strategies on TPP was 58%, in 2021 it was 61%, and in 2022 it was 4.03%.

In a very challenging start to 2023, looking at their dashboard of strategies- the average strategy is positive 7.1% in Q1.

Is your account with your wealth manager up over 7%? Is it even up at all?

This is the difference, and this is what TPP can offer.

If you would like more information, please contact TPP directly at www.theportfolioplatform.com

You can open up a FREE demo account to test drive their innovative software, and subscribe to their excellent and once again- FREE content strategy/market reports.

Here are a couple of examples you can find on their insights page that their followers would have been sent:

A Bank Crisis or the buying opportunity of 2023?

https://www.theportfolioplatform.com/market-commentaries/a-bank-crisis-or-the-buying-opportunity-of-2023

More hedge funds than Burger Kings:

https://www.theportfolioplatform.com/market-commentaries/more-hedge-funds-than-burger-kings

The Portfolio Platform (TPP) are trying to change how the world invests. A market beating performance, with zero management and performance fees. Combine that with complete transparency and liquidity- and it's safe to say that the investment revolution they've been predicting - might well become a reality.

