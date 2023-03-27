LumiKidz Debuts with Launch of World's First Augmented Reality Flashcards for Children

New platform blends leading-edge technology with science-based education for immersive learning experiences

LumiKidz is announcing its launch with the debut of two new flashcard systems for children that integrate proven educational strategies with augmented reality (AR) technology.

Dr. Savannah Thomas, who is an educator with 15 years of experience, wanted to create a fun way for her toddler and other young children to learn about the world. Children learn best through play, and Dr. Thomas used this as the inspiration for LumiKidz. She created augmented reality flashcards that bring animals, insects, and more to life.

“Children have a natural curiosity for animals,” said Dr. Thomas. “By harnessing the benefits of AR and interactive learning, we provide kids with an opportunity to embark on an unforgettable animal AR experience.”

The first two flashcard systems from the new company include the LumiKidz 4D Magic Flashcards with Coloring Books and LumiKidz 4D Animal Flashcards. The physical flashcards are made for durability; they are waterproof with rounded corners. Parents and caregivers simply download the LumiKidz app and let their children begin exploring. When the cards are scanned, they feature rich animated 4D imagery with audio facts.

Dinosaurs, insects, sea animals, land animals, and more all come to life to the delight of children with LumiKidz flashcards, and audio facts are available in 15 different languages. “This is an opportunity to experience flashcards like you’ve never seen them before,” said Dr. Thomas.

One parent said, “Love how the animals pop up! My child gets a huge smile on their face when the animals appear. The graphics are great and being able to take pictures with them is fun.”

LumiKidz is also committed to helping those in need. With each purchase, a portion of proceeds benefit BIPOC children, families, and schools around the world. Right now, the first two LumiKidz flashcards sets are available for pre-order. Parents, caregivers, and educators can visit the website to become one of the first to receive their AR flashcards for kids.

