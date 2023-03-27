Celebrate National Hot Chicken Day with Trailer Birds Hot Chicken

Dallas, Texas, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailer Birds Hot Chicken is inviting their guests to celebrate National Hot Chicken Day with a deal that will have fans feelin' hot, hot, hot thanks to its signature Nashville heat!

Dickey's Restaurant Brands ' popular ghost kitchen concept is offering a Buy One, Get One FREE Three-Piece Tender Special on March 30th. Use the code ‘HOTCHICKEN' upon checkout at dickeys.com or on the Trailer Birds App to receive the offer.

Want to kick your tenders up a notch? Pair them with one of Trailer Birds' many house-made dips, including Ranch, Bleu Cheese and specialty Comeback Sauce for an extra kick of flavor in every bite.

"Our crispy, golden hot chicken is sure to satisfy everyone's spicy cravings," said CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants Laura Rea Dickey. "National Hot Chicken Day was made for Trailer Birds, so head on over to dickeys.com or the Trailer Bird's App on March 30th to get your hot chicken fix because these tenders are amazing!"

Trailer Birds offers bold, mouthwatering Nashville hot chicken that is cooked-to-order with levels of zero to hella hot sauce. There are no other bells and whistles as the bold flavors speak for themselves. With Hot Tenders, Hot Chicken Sandwiches, specialty tater tots and hand-cut fry options, Trailer Birds has you covered when the hot chicken craving hits.

Dickey's virtual brand, Trailer Birds, is available via pickup or delivery. The menu is available via trailerbirds.com or through the Trailer Birds app. The company jumped into the virtual space with Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger in April of 2021.

To learn more about Dickey's Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

To learn more, follow Dickey's Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey's Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey's, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey's proudly believes there's no shortcut to true barbecue and it's why our name isn't BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey's Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey's was named to Newsweek's 2022 America's Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers' choice awards. Dickey's won first place on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers and Shakers" list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country's 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation's Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey's Barbecue is part of Dickey's Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Shannon Santos Trailer Birds ssantos@dickeys.com