The Inner Circle Acknowledges Dahlia M. Rice, MD as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for her contributions as a plastic surgeon

Dahlia M. Rice, MD, is acknowledged as a Most Trusted Healthcare Professional for her contributions as a plastic surgeon.

Dr. Rice earned a medical degree from Rush Medical College. She completed her residency in plastic surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY, and her residency in general surgery at Michigan State University.

The doctor is a cosmetic plastic and reconstructive surgeon with Aurora Plastic Surgery, based in Pleasant Prairie, WI. She also holds privileges at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center; Aurora Medical Center – Burlington; Aurora Medical Center – Kenosha; and Mt Pleasant, Aurora St Luke's Medical Center; Aurora Medical Center – Grafton; Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Aurora; West Allis Medical Center; and Aurora Medical Center - Summit. Dr. Rice has been with Aurora Plastic Surgery for two years.

The doctor is board certified in plastic surgery through the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS). According to Dr. Rice, the mission of the ABPS is to promote safe, ethical, and efficacious plastic surgery to the public by maintaining high standards for the education, examination, certification, and continuous certification of plastic surgeons as specialists and subspecialists. The doctor asserts that plastic surgery is a surgical specialty involving the restoration, reconstruction, or alteration of the human body. The doctor explained that plastic surgery can be divided into two main categories: reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery. A plastic surgeon's primary responsibility is performing surgical and non-surgical procedures. They use a variety of reparative and reconstructive techniques to get the job done.

According to Dr. Rice, she entered the medical field in a very non-traditional way. She was interested in science and anatomy and was working with the Maine medical examiner's office doing autopsies. Her supervisor strongly suggested to her that she should go into medical school, so she decided to go for it. Dr. Rice notes that she feels very rewarded when her patients are happy with the work she has done, especially for breast reconstructions. The doctor hopes to be able to incorporate teaching/mentoring because she has a real passion for passing on her knowledge. She has won the resident teaching award two years in a row.

Dr. Rice is a single mom of two young boys, ages 3 and 6, and enjoys travel, fashion, and food. As a hobby, she likes photography when she can squeeze it in.

