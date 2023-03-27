Enthusiast Gaming Announces Year-End 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Annual Revenue of $202.8 million, up 21%YOY

Gross profit of $63.5 million, up 68%YOY

Gross margin of 31.3%, up 870 bps YOY

Direct sales of $37.4 million, up 69% YOY

Subscription revenue of $14.5 million, up 54% YOY

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

“Our 2022 financial and operating results continue to demonstrate that Enthusiast Gaming is on the path to achieving sustained profitability in 2023. The Company achieved record performance in each of its main KPI’s, including revenue, gross profit, gross margin, direct sales, and subscriptions, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions that impacted programmatic advertising revenue in the second half of the year, a period in which the Company adopted operational efficiency measures to reduce expenses,” commented Nick Brien, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “In addition, as evidenced by the rapid gross margin acceleration, up 870 bps in 2022, we’ve continued to diversify the business away from commoditized, lower-margin revenue, towards a higher-margin, solution-based mix, focused on bespoke content and brand solutions, subscription- and product-based offerings, and our Pocket Gamer Connects live events series, which set record attendance in 2022.”

2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $202.8 million, representing a 21% increase from revenue for 2021 of $167.4 million.

Gross profit was $63.5 million, representing a 68% increase from gross profit for 2021 of $37.8 million.

Direct sales was $37.4 million, representing a 69% increase from direct sales in 2021 of $22.2 million. Direct sales are included in revenue.

Paid subscribers as at December 31, 2022, of 262,000, representing an 19% increase from paid subscribers as at December 31, 2021, of 220,000, with record subscription revenue of $14.5 million, up 54% from $9.4 million in 2021.

Secured a $10 million expansion of its credit facility in September, increasing the size of the facility from $10 million to $20 million. Subsequent to the year, the Company received approval from its lender to extend the maturity dates for the credit facility, together with the Company’s $5 million operating facility, for an additional year to December 31, 2024.

Sold certain video gaming editorial websites for a purchase price of approximately $6.8 million, representing a multiple of approximately 4.5x associated revenue, and resulting in a gain on sale of intangible assets of $4.8 million.

Settled certain deferred and earn-out payments in connection with its acquisitions of Addicting Games, Outplayed, and Vedatis through the issuance of an aggregate of 16,168,836 common shares at an implied weighted average value of US$2.47 per share. The Addicting Games deferred payments, Outplayed deferred and earn-out payments and Vedatis deferred payment represented a total liability for the Company of more than US$40 million to be paid over a period lasting until December 2023.



2022 Operational Highlights

Signed multi-year partnership with the National Football League (the “NFL”) to launch a first-of-its-kind gaming collaboration, NFL Tuesday Night Gaming (“NFL TNG”), which debuted on September 13, 2022. NFL TNG had approximately 48 million impressions across livestream and social content in 2022. Produced and broadcasted 19 episodes, connecting millions of fans with over 100 of their favorite NFL stars and gamers. The investment in 2022, and in particular in Q4, gained significant momentum exiting the year as evidenced by the growing fan engagement and considerable new brand participation in the series.

NFL TNG media sponsors in 2022 included: Hulu + Live TV, Xbox, Paramount+, Disney+, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, Nickelodeon, and the FDA. Additional sponsors subsequent to year-end include TurboTax, Verizon, Campbell’s Chunky Soup, Hasbro, Sour Patch Kids, and Carnival Cruise Line.

Renewals or new business with key notable direct sales partners including Adidas, State Farm, HBO Max, Lego, Amazon, RBC, Universal Pictures, Uber, Doordash, Nintendo US, US Navy, Pandora Jewelry, GFuel, and Fidelity.

Resumed hosting live events under Pocket Gamer Connects B2B series. 2022 saw record attendance across events in London, Seattle, Toronto, Helsinki, Jordan, and a brand-new event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Activated a partnership with Fractal, an NFT marketplace co-founded by Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch, resulting in over 6,000 NFTs being minted by the Company and integrated into one of the Company’s HTML5-based games, EV.IO (playable at www.ev.io ).

). EV.IO, the Company’s browser-based first-person shooter game, won multiple game of the year awards.

Completed the acquisition of Fantasy Football Scout, one of the largest online communities for fantasy football players.

Expanded Luminosity Gaming into new titles, including Rocket League, Apex Legends, and Halo.

Luminosity Gaming won second place at the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship in December.

Enthusiast Gaming reached 50 million unique visitor traffic in December with female reach at an all-time high of 21 million unique visitors - 15% reach of the total female US digital population as measured by Comscore.

Entered into a new content partnership with Netflix to launch and support the Geeked:Toonin live stream weekly on Netflix's Twitch account and the Geeked TikTok channel in November and December.

Launched an in-house talent agency, Storied, to access best-in-class talent for Enthusiast Gaming content initiatives such as NFL TNG.

Subsequent to the year-end, the Company was ranked as the #1 gaming property for unique visitor traffic in the United States, based on the latest digital media ratings from Comscore, a leading independent media measurement firm (Comscore Media Metrix®, Games, January 2023, U.S.).



Q4 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $54.0 million, a decrease of 5% vs revenue of $56.9 million in Q4 2021. The year-over-year decrease in revenue was primarily driven by lower CPMs in Q4 2022 as compared to Q4 2021 as observed in the broader digital advertising industry.

Gross profit of $18.1 million, a 32% increase vs gross profit of $13.7 million in Q4 2021, and the highest quarterly gross profit to date.

Gross margin of 33.5%, an increase of 940 bps vs gross margin of 24.1% in Q4 2021. The increase in gross margin is primarily driven by high growth rates in direct sales and subscription revenue.

Direct sales of $12.8 million, a 45% increase vs direct sales of $8.8 million in Q4 2021. Renewals with existing customers accounted for approximately 50% of direct sales. Direct sales are included in revenue.

Subscription revenue of $3.8 million, a 26% increase vs subscription revenue of $3.0 million in Q4 2021. The increase in subscription revenue was driven by an increase in paid subscribers, which were 262,000 as at December 31, 2022, vs 220,000 as at December 31, 2021.



Organizational Updates

As previously announced on March 1, 2023, Nick Brien joined Enthusiast Gaming as Chief Executive Officer to lead its global operations. Adrian Montgomery, who had served as CEO of the Company since 2019, moved to Chair of the Board of Directors as part of the Company’s previously announced transition plan.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast on March 27, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review and discuss the year-end 2022 results.

Please call the following numbers to participate:

North America (toll-free): 1-855-239-1101

International: 1-412-317-5231

Conference ID: 10176540

A live webcast can be heard at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/investors . If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Enthusiast Gaming website.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the financial statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The financial statements and MD&A have been published on the Company’s profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Contacts

Enthusiast Gaming Investor Relations:

Eric Bernofsky, Chief Corporate Officer

investor@enthusiastgaming.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding trends in certain financial and operating metrics of the Company, and expectations relating to the financial performance and the financial results of future periods.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning: interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and gaming media industry; the Company’s growth plan, and judgment applied in the application of the Company’s accounting policies and in the preparation of financial statements in accordance with applicable financial reporting standards. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Cash $ 7,415,516 $ 22,654,262 Trade and other receivables 37,868,107 33,801,990 Investments 125,000 131,342 Loans receivable 50,935 176,931 Income tax receivable 367,092 356,366 Prepaid expenses 2,017,004 2,145,184 Total current assets 47,843,654 59,266,075 Non-current Property and equipment 180,621 247,988 Right-of-use assets 2,099,996 2,885,662 Investment in associates and joint ventures 2,450,031 885,269 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses 279,814 261,922 Intangible assets 116,967,438 129,138,595 Goodwill 171,615,991 195,097,659 Total assets $ 341,437,545 $ 387,783,170 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 32,823,320 $ 34,391,221 Contract liabilities 5,380,378 3,890,569 Income tax payable 129,485 114,094 Current portion of long-term debt 17,431,625 2,000,000 Current portion of deferred payment liability 2,391,863 27,244,146 Current portion of lease liabilities 872,429 796,835 Current portion of other long-term debt 10,891 11,121 Total current liabilities 59,039,991 68,447,986 Non-current Long-term debt - 7,681,867 Long-term portion of deferred payment liability 1,451,939 20,794,275 Long-term lease liabilities 1,478,438 2,213,512 Other long-term debt 144,844 136,324 Deferred tax liability 24,671,326 25,740,885 Total liabilities $ 86,786,538 $ 125,014,849 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 442,781,376 387,087,948 Contributed surplus 30,402,742 25,485,361 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,629,848 527,166 Deficit (227,162,959 ) (150,332,154 ) Total shareholders' equity 254,651,007 262,768,321 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 341,437,545 $ 387,783,170

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the years ended December, 2022 and 2021 (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the year ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenue $ 202,835,921 $ 167,364,286 Cost of sales 139,371,400 129,589,540 Gross margin 63,464,521 37,774,746 Operating expenses Professional fees 2,691,148 3,073,330 Consulting fees 5,789,576 4,591,688 Advertising and promotion 2,682,684 3,047,149 Office and general 9,533,291 6,972,055 Annual general meeting legal and advisory costs 3,386,596 - Salaries and wages 36,493,089 25,140,326 Technology support, web development and content 21,858,408 10,640,184 Esports player, team and game expenses 4,352,150 5,497,165 Foreign exchange loss (gain) (446,625 ) (2,079,774 ) Share-based compensation 7,751,370 18,918,489 Amortization and depreciation 16,707,844 9,518,471 Total operating expenses 110,799,531 85,319,083 Other expenses (income) Goodwill impairment 31,281,286 - Transaction costs 114,853 1,490,463 Share of net (income) loss from investment in associates and joint ventures (1,241,684 ) 266,641 Interest and accretion 3,620,186 2,844,956 Loss on settlement of deferred payment liability 3,302,824 - Loss (gain) on revaluation of deferred payment liability (621,780 ) 181,707 Loss on derecognition of long-term debt 482,282 - Gain on repayment of long-term debt - (39,502 ) Gain on settlement of long-term debt - (11,991 ) Gain on sale of intangible assets (4,836,075 ) - Gain on player buyouts (518,581 ) - Change in fair value of investment - 444,764 Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan - 316,241 Interest income (36,252 ) (51,529 ) Net loss before income taxes (78,882,069 ) (52,986,087 ) Income taxes Current tax expense 250,955 194,222 Deferred tax recovery (2,302,219 ) (1,133,687 ) Net loss for the year (76,830,805 ) (52,046,622 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Foreign currency translation adjustment 8,102,682 481,738 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year $ (68,728,123 ) $ (51,564,884 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.54 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 143,535,305 121,002,659