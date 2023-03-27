Southeast Mechanical Acquires Carolina Comfort

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Mechanical ("SEM"), headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, today announced the acquisition of Wilkesboro, North Carolina-based Carolina Comfort Heating & Air Conditioning ("Carolina Comfort"). This partnership bolsters SEM's presence in the North Carolina market.

"We're very excited to welcome Carolina Comfort to the SEM Family," stated Hugh Elks, President of SEM. Elks added, "This is complementary to our other divisions and further solidifies our position as a leading heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning ("HVAC") service provider. The acquisition expands our footprint west of Winston-Salem. Scott Anderson and Nolan Eller have done a wonderful job building this business and we look forward to continuing their legacy and their ongoing partnership."

ABOUT SOUTHEAST MECHANICAL

Founded in 2020 and based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Southeast Mechanical is a HVAC, plumbing and electrical services platform comprised of local market-leading brands. SEM provides turnkey HVAC services to a wide range of residential and commercial customers across North Carolina. The Company operates several divisions and is focused on customer satisfaction, safety and continuing to be an employer of choice for experienced technicians and staff. SEM's primary focus is on short-term, residential changeouts and service contracts.

ABOUT PALLADIN CONSUMER RETAIL PARTNERS (PCRP)

Palladin Consumer Retail Partners is a private equity firm with extensive experience investing in and building leading consumer brands. Founded in 1998, the firm prides itself on working closely with management teams to create value through strategic and operational initiatives. Its principals have previously held CEO and other senior executive roles at several wholesale, retail, and financial services companies, and have invested in, financed, or managed over 100 public and private companies. Palladin partnered with Southeast Mechanical in 2022. Other current and former investments include Splash Car Wash, Tailwind Hospitality, Leapfrog Brands, Decowraps, PB Metro, KT Tape, Nic+Zoe, InMotion Entertainment, J. McLaughlin, Things Remembered, Restoration Hardware, Spencer Gifts, Jamba Juice, Worldlynx, Multi-Flow, and Kwik-Tek.

