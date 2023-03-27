New Jersey Innovation Institute Achieves Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Certification for New Jersey Health Information Network

CMS Medicaid Enterprise System certification will ensure continuity of health services to New Jersey populations and further health innovation efforts from New Jersey Health Information Network

NEWARK, N.J. (PRWEB) March 27, 2023

New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), a leading provider of innovative and transformative services across the state, announced today that the New Jersey Department of Human Services (NJDHS) and New Jersey Health Information Network (NJHIN) have been granted Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicaid Enterprise System (MES) certification. A long-standing facilitator of many statewide healthcare initiatives, NJDHS has been a key partner with NJHIN in driving interoperability across New Jersey and ensuring healthy outcomes for more than 2.2 million Medicaid beneficiaries. NJHIN is the State Designated Entity to advance interoperable Health Information Technology (HIT) services to support health information exchange and is the only network that facilitates the electronic exchange of protected health information across the entire state of New Jersey. This new certification is a testament to the long-standing vision and goals shared by NJDHS and NJHIN and will allow the organizations to continue their crucial roles in connecting patients and providers to critical healthcare data, enabling substance use disorder and long-term care facilities, and supporting New Jersey's underserved populations through a variety of public health initiatives.

"This is a huge accomplishment for our teams and helps to further validate the importance of our work in the state of New Jersey and in the U.S.," said Jennifer D'Angelo, NJII Healthcare Division Senior Vice President & General Manager. "It is an important milestone on the journey to achieving our mission of revolutionizing the healthcare industry and creating a healthier, more connected population. New Jersey now counts itself among 11 other states who have received MES OBC for HIEs, and we're proud that New Jersey joins the ranks of these states leading the charge in better serving vulnerable groups."

D'Angelo and her team achieved the certification following a rigorous two-year process. It enables NJII to draw down federal matching dollars to continue funding for the Health Information Network and ensure that services and operations continue. This achievement closely follows the recent HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year certification for NJII's key implemented systems. The HITRUST status is an elite security credential that denotes adherence to regulatory and data-sharing mandates and best practices.

The NJHIN, developed and managed by NJII's Healthcare Division on behalf of the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) and in partnership with NJDHS, enables the electronic exchange of patient health information among trusted data sources across the state of New Jersey. This includes providing services such as a Master Person Index, Admission, Discharge and Transfer (ADT) alerts, and Active Care Relationship Service (ACRS), all of which better equip providers to emablesafer, more effective care to New Jersey citizens, including Medicare beneficiaries and vulnerable populations.

Currently, all New Jersey hospitals, long-term care, assisted living and Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC)s are connected and contributing to NJHIN. The organization has enrolled more than 36,000 providers to date, and securely houses and manages more than 14 million patient records in its Master Patient Index. To learn more about NJIII and NJHIN services, visit http://www.njii.com/njhin.

About NJII

The New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), an NJIT corporation, was founded in 2014 and helps turn ideas into workable solutions across four divisions: healthcare, strategic partnerships and entrepreneurship, defense and homeland security, and professional and corporate education. NJII combines the vast resources of NJIT, strong and far-reaching industry and government relationships, and proven methods for building industry-centric ecosystems to help drive innovation and deliver solutions that make a direct impact on the economy and the health and welfare of its participants.

