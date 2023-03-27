Art Handler’s to Sell Appliances by Appointment
Art Handler’s Appliance Boutique has announced that they are accepting appointments for expert appliance consultations at their Avalon, NJ location.
Our appliance sales appointments ensure that a consultant will be waiting for them when they arrive to answer all of their questions in a unique, personalized, one-on-one shopping experience.”AVALON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Art Handler’s Appliance Boutique has announced that they are accepting appointments for expert appliance consultations at their Avalon, NJ location. Customers living on New Jersey’s barrier islands will enjoy the convenience of shopping for quality appliances with the sales team’s undivided attention.
— Scot Sacks, Vice President of Art Handler’s Appliance Center
Art Handler’s Appliance Center understands the difficulties of shopping for a new appliance online. That is why Art Handler’s wants their clients to come into its stores and experience the different designs and features each appliance has to offer without the doubt caused from making a purchase unseen. Plus, customers with appointments are assured that they will get the personal attention they deserve without competing for the attention of salespeople as is the case at many big box stores.
“Buying an appliance is a major purchase and shoppers want to see the products they’re going to be bringing into their homes,” said Scot Sacks, Vice President of Art Handler’s Appliance Center. “Our appliance sales appointments ensure that a consultant will be waiting for them when they arrive to answer all of their questions in a unique, personalized, one-on-one shopping experience.”
Art Handler’s Appliance Boutique is located at 2778 Dune Dr., Avalon, NJ and customers can book a convenient appointment time by calling (609) 646-1044.
The sales team at the Avalon design center is ready to advise clients on the best options from a wide variety of brands and models. These consultants help clients who are looking for upscale quality and convenience for their primary house or vacation home, as well as those who are in search of long-lasting, dependable appliances more suitable to high-turnover rental properties.
For 77 years, clients in the tri-state area have been able to take advantage of the competitive prices and large selection at the original Art Handler's Appliance Center at 10 East Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville, NJ, where customers can browse the newest appliances from industry leaders like GE, Café, Sub-Zero and Wolf, Viking, Jenn-Air, and more.
Visit www.handlersappliance.com or call (609) 646-1044 to learn more about Art Handler's Appliance Center.
