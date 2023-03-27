Quintillion and CanArctic Inuit Networks Inc. partner to advance digital equity across the North American Arctic

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
(Anchorage, Alaska, and Iqaluit, Nunavut) Quintillion and CanArctic Inuit Networks Inc. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly build a subsea fiber optic cable network in the North American Arctic. This MOU specifically facilitates construction from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL to Iqaluit, the capital of Nunavut. Quintillion and CanArctic have additional network plans that would be deployed in a phased approach.
“Both companies see substantial synergy and alignment of our respective plans to build marine fiber optic networks through the North American Arctic,” said George Tronsrue III, Quintillion’s Chief Executive Officer. “With CanArctic Inuit Networks’ deep understanding of Canadian Arctic business markets and their determination to future-proof Inuit communities, we have found the perfect partner.”
Madeleine Redfern, Chief Operating Officer, CanArctic Inuit Networks Inc. said “Quintillion is dedicated to bridging the digital divide in the North American Arctic by expanding on what they have built since 2017 in Alaska. At a time when both Canada and America are facing elevated threats from foreign aggressors, this collaboration can make a significant contribution to the defense of the entire North American continent. Quintillion has a proven track record of building and operating subsea fiber optic networks in the American Arctic. This partnership creates exciting opportunities to close the digital divide in our communities and help develop the digital ‘blue economy’ at sea.”
Neither company is simply passing through the high north: CanArctic and Quintillion are both based in the Arctic, supported by their respective northern communities and Indigenous organizations, development corporations, and federal, state, and local government entities.
The project is slated to be underway in 2024. For more information, you can contact Quintillion here via the company website.
About Quintillion: Quintillion is a private global communications corporation located in Anchorage, Alaska. Quintillion built, owns, and operates a subsea and terrestrial high-speed fiber optic network that spans the Alaskan Arctic and connects to the Lower 48. The planned three-phase Quintillion subsea cable system will ultimately connect Asia to the American Pacific Northwest, and to Western Europe via the Northwest Passage and through the Alaskan and Canadian Arctic.
About CanArctic Inuit Networks Inc.: CanArctic is a majority Inuit-owned digital technologies company based in the Canadian Eastern Arctic. CanArctic’s mission is to build a 5,000km undersea fiber optic cable through the Canadian Arctic, connecting the communities of Inuit Nunangat and providing redundancy to existing Inuit fiber optic networks. Through a phased approach, CanArctic’s fiber optic network would see the majority of Inuit Nunangat communities, mines, and defense installations connected to high throughput, super low latency digital communications. The various networks would extend broadband capability as far north as Arctic Bay with a potential extension to Thule AFB, Greenland as well as a line through Foxe Basin and Hudson Bay to provide a resilient network between Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL, and Churchill, Manitoba, serving nearly 80 percent of Nunavut’s population.
