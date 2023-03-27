Notice - HARRY STINSON, BUFFALO GRAND HOTEL INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT INC., STINSON HOSPITALITY CORP., RESTORATION FUNDING CORPORATION, BUFFALO CENTRAL LLC, and STEPHEN KELLEY, File No. 2022-3

There were 2,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,712 in the last 365 days.
TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that the merits hearing in the above-named matter scheduled to be heard on March 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. will not proceed as scheduled.
The merits hearing will continue on March 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities CommissionView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c5202.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.