Wellness Workdays Announces 2023 Best Wellness Employer Awards

HINGHAM, Mass., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wellness Workdays, a leading provider of workplace wellness programs, announces that 11 organizations achieved 2023 Best Wellness Employer gold certification: City of Portland, Maine; Columbia; Jefferson County, Colorado; Maine Financial Institutions Trust; New Balance; Norway Savings Bank; Putnam Investments; Seniorlink; The Orlando Utilities Commission; Turner Construction; and Worthen Industries. The Best Wellness Employer program, developed by Wellness Workdays in collaboration with experts from Harvard Medical School, recognizes the significant achievements of employers dedicated to improving employee health and well-being.

"The current environment requires employers to demonstrate the highest level of care in order to recruit and retain the best talent," says Debra Wein, founder and CEO of Wellness Workdays. "A certified wellness program can help employers benchmark their efforts as well as build a stronger, more resilient workforce that is productive, healthy, and engaged."

The 11 gold organizations met rigorous evaluation standards in the four key areas of assessment, strategy, implementation, and evaluation. Four of these organizations earned gold certification for each of the past four years – the Orlando Utilities Commission, New Balance, Norway Savings Bank, and the City of Portland, Maine. Several of the Best Wellness Employers will be featured at Wellness Workdays' 10th Annual Emerging Trends in Wellness Conference on April 6, 2023. Recipients will share insights on best practices and provide real-life examples of how to overcome challenges when starting and growing an employee wellness program.

About Wellness Workdays

Wellness Workdays is a Massachusetts company with offices in New York, Florida, and Texas that designs and delivers corporate wellness programs to promote employee health, productivity and a culture of well-being. Our subsidiary, OMC Wellness, based in Portland, Maine, provides population health management solutions utilizing onsite health coaching and proprietary technology to sustain measurable outcomes. A Certified Woman-Owned Business Enterprise, we have earned industry recognition and best practices awards for our clients, which include New Balance, Columbia Construction, EMD Millipore, Putnam Investments, Turner Construction, Brown University, the Maine Department of Transportation, Rockland Trust Bank, Titan America, Norway Savings Bank and Harvard Business School. Visit us at http://www.wellnessworkdays.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Learn more about the Best Wellness Employer certification program at http://www.bestwellnessemployer.com and join the conversation on Twitter #BestWellness2023.

