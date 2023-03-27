Infinidat Earns 5-Star Rating in CRN® Partner Program Guide for the Second Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the Infinidat Channel Partner Program has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. The 5-star rating has been awarded to Infinidat for two years in a row for going above and beyond in its commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, successful channel partnerships.



Infinidat is featured in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide in which vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings, such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. This annual guide offers essential information to solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers as they explore technology manufacturers’ partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

“For the second consecutive year, Infinidat’s Channel Partner Program has been recognized by CRN with the prestigious 5-Star Rating as a world-class, comprehensive partner program,” said Eric Herzog, CMO, Infinidat. “Top IT solution providers trust Infinidat to deliver, not only award-winning, innovative enterprise cyber resilient storage solutions and superior business value for their enterprise storage customers, but also expert training, technical enablement, educational resources, marketing strength, and pre- and post-sales support. We have designed a program that empowers our partners to be successful in today’s competitive enterprise environment.”

Infinidat continues to invest heavily in providing support for partners, with channel revenue contribution up 52% year-to-year globally. In January 2023, Infinidat announced a series of new initiatives, extensions, and updates to its channel partner program worldwide. New additions included a significantly enhanced EMEA and APJ channel program and a new sales enablement and training program − the Infuziast Certified Partner Program − along with regional program enhancements, such as channel partner advisory boards. Channel partners, ranging from sales consultants to technical personnel, will be able to earn certification through this new Infuziast program, which also includes a rewards component.

“In today’s world, the need for innovation is greater than ever,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN’s 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel.”

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support, and more set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners’ long-term growth.

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

