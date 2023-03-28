Hit Reality Series Hometown Hustle Premieres Second Season in Virginia

Rudy's Girl Media premieres the second season of the feel-good reality series April 4.
MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Back for another fun-filled season! The Hometown Hustle TV series features entrepreneurs in southern Virginia and their stories of small business ownership. The bigger, bolder season 2 comes on the heels of 2021’s highly successful pilot season. The new season, which premieres April 4, features more than 20 businesses, season 2 is guaranteed to bring moments of laughter, joy, contemplation and inspiration.
Hometown Hustle series creator and host, Natalie K. Hodge, understands the big impact small businesses in small towns make on the economy. She recently launched RGM Studios, a production space in Uptown Martinsville, after winning the business pitch competition, The Gauntlet, in 2022.
“I see the great in us and I want the rest of the world to see it also,” said Hodge about southern Virginia. She went on to say that, in many small towns across America, the local entrepreneurs and small businesses are the lifeblood of the economy, and this is particularly true in Virginia. Without the single grocery store in the mountains or the family farm in the back-country, whole communities would suffer across the state. “There is so much value to Main Street boutiques and locally-owned entertainment venues and neighborhood trades businesses – we wanted to bring them to the forefront and were intentional about the businesses we chose for season 2.”
Season 2 of the feel-good series includes ten 22-minute episodes located in Danville, Pittsylvania County, Patrick County, Prince Edward County, Halifax County, Henry County, Mecklenburg County, Charlotte County, Nottoway County, Brunswick County and Martinsville. The show was produced with the support of 31 sponsors, including SOVA RISE Collaborative, Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development, The Lester Group, Hooker Furnishings, Brunswick County Economic Development, and Danville’s River District Association. See all sponsors at hometownhustle.tv/sponsors.
Hodge is excited about the trajectory of season 2 based on the buzz created by the test pilot season and the support of the community since its release. “I’m excited for a purely positive headline about our community’s awesome assets – our small business owners.” The revised show format is designed to attract more distribution conversations, while the larger marketing budget will allow for featured businesses and communities to receive even greater global visibility.
Season 2 premieres Tuesday, April 4 at 7pm on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube channel and across social media platforms.
The following episodes will be released every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm. Be sure to subscribe, like, follow and share across Rudy’s Girl Media’s and Hometown Hustle’s social media channels. Visit hometownhustle.tv for more information.
