Nexunicorn Launches AI Sales Training Solution to Revolutionize the Sales Industry

Nexunicorn is thrilled to announce its AI-powered sales training platform that leverages advanced machine learning algorithms to modify sales pitches, generate comprehensive prospect profiles, and provide insights into sales overviews, culture, decision-makers, and more. The platform allows sales teams to personalize their sales pitch for every prospect by modifying it for each company in their pipeline from CRM.

Nexunicorn's AI-powered sales training feature is a game-changer for sales teams, as it allows them to train their sales pitch in real time and receive recommendations on how to improve. By using machine learning algorithms to process full-pitch videos/audios, Nexunicorn quantifies persuasion in visual, vocal, and verbal dimensions. As Mehrabian (1971)’s study shows, words convey 7 percent of a message, body language such as facial expressions accounts for 55 percent, and tone delivers 38 percent.

"Our AI-powered sales training solution is designed to help sales teams increase their efficiency and effectiveness by providing them with the insights and tools they need to succeed," said co-founder and CTO Lukas Nel. "Our sales training feature is a powerful tool that allows sales teams to train their sales pitch and receive real-time recommendations on how to improve. We also take the human awkwardness of your manager listening or shadowing your calls away by having advanced AI models taking care of it."

Sebastian Galindo, co-founder, and CEO added, "Our platform empowers sales teams with the proper sales training that they might not realize they need. By providing them with the ability to deliver personalized sales pitches and gain insights into their prospects, our comprehensive prospect profiles include up-to-date information and identify decision-makers and other key details. We're excited to offer demos to B2B SaaS companies interested in improving their sales performance."

Nexunicorn's AI-powered sales training solution offers several benefits, including:

Personalized sales pitches for every prospect

Comprehensive prospect profiles generated from CRM data containing up-to-date information

Insights into sales overviews, culture, and more

Recommendations for improvement during training and real-time Zoom calls

Follow-up strategies and sales call summaries



The technology examines various metrics, including verbal, vocal, and emotional aspects of voice and video, to quantify persuasion in visual, vocal, and verbal dimensions. By leveraging this feature, sales teams can better understand the impact of their pitch and improve their communication skills in real-time during Zoom calls.

Nexunicorn's AI-powered sales training solution is poised to revolutionize the sales industry by empowering sales teams to close more deals, drive revenue growth, and gain a competitive edge.

For more information about Nexunicorn's AI-powered sales training solution and to schedule a demo, please visit the company's website.

About Nexunicorn:

Nexunicorn is a technology company that offers AI-powered sales training solutions. The platform leverages machine learning algorithms to analyze and modify sales pitches, generate comprehensive prospect profiles, and provide decision-makers with insights into sales overviews, culture, and more.

