/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Biopsy Devices Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of ~5% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The biopsy devices market is experiencing positive growth as a result of various factors such as rising breast cancer prevalence, increasing geriatric population, rising incidence of lung cancer, and increasing technological advancements in product offerings. As a result, the biopsy devices market is expected to expand between 2022 and 2027.

DelveInsight’s Biopsy Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading biopsy devices companies’ market shares, challenges, biopsy devices market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key biopsy devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Biopsy Devices Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global biopsy devices market during the forecast period.

Notable biopsy devices companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, BD, Cook, Devicor Medical Products Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ARGON MEDICAL, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, FUJIFILM, INRAD Inc, Hologic Inc, C. R. Bard, Dr. Japan Co Ltd, Limaca-medical, Owlstone Medical Ltd, Zamar Care, KOELIS, ST. STONE MEDICAL DEVICES PVT LTD, Iscon Surgicals Ltd, and several others are currently operating in the biopsy devices market.

In February 2023, TransMed7, LLC announced that Dr. Michael Berry, a distinguished surgeon and member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons (ASBrS), successfully performed the "First in Human" series of clinical cases using commercial production Concorde US devices (a member of the new Concorde family of vacuum-assisted, Single Insertion / Multiple Collection (SIMC®) Soft Tissue Biopsy devices) at the Margaret West Comprehensive Breast Center in Germantown, TN.

In September 2022, Merit Medical Systems announced the release of the Temno Elite soft tissue biopsy system in the United States.

In May 2022, Limaca Medical, a privately held company located in Israel devoted to enhancing endoscopic biopsy outcomes for patients with potentially life-threatening gastrointestinal tumors, gained FDA breakthrough device classification for its Precision GI endoscopic ultrasound biopsy device. Precision GI is deployed and operated through an instrument channel in the endoscope to biopsy a tumor.

In May 2022, Limaca Medical and HekaBio K.K., a privately held healthcare company based in Tokyo, Japan, announced that they had inked a strategic partnership agreement, whereby HekaBio is to distribute Limaca's Precision-GI™ Endoscopic Biopsy Device in Japan.

Biopsy Devices Overview

Biopsy is a surgical procedure that removes tissue from an organ to determine the presence or extent of a disease, most commonly cancerous and inflammatory conditions. Surgeons, radiologists, and interventional cardiologists are the most common people who perform it. Biopsies can be performed on any organ using specific biopsy devices as a confirmatory test for cancer and celiac disease. The application of each biopsy device differs depending on the type of organ under consideration. Conventional biopsy devices can be supplemented with advanced imaging technologies such as MRI-guided biopsy, stereotactic-guided biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy, CT scan, and others to perform a biopsy with accuracy and minimal invasiveness. Biopsies on body organs such as the lungs, liver, and kidneys are performed using these integrated procedures.





Biopsy Devices Market Insights

North America dominated the global biopsy devices market in 2021, and it is expected to do so again during the forecast period of 2022–2027. Factors such as rising lung cancer incidence are expected to drive up demand for biopsy devices in the North American market. Furthermore, rising technological advancements in product offerings drive the biopsy devices market growth. For instance, in May 2022, Limaca Medical, a privately held company located in Israel devoted to enhancing endoscopic biopsy outcomes for patients with potentially life-threatening gastrointestinal tumors, gained FDA breakthrough device classification for its Precision GI endoscopic ultrasound biopsy device. Precision GI is deployed and operated through an instrument channel in the endoscope to biopsy a tumor.

Biopsy Devices Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of breast cancer is one of the primary drivers of the biopsy devices market. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population is an important factor driving the growth of biopsy devices. However, complications associated with biopsy procedures, such as bleeding, infections, and others, and alternative biopsy therapies, such as blood tests, may impede the growth of the global biopsy devices market.

Additionally, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted the biopsy devices market. The nationwide lockdown in almost every country restricted people’s movement, halted supply chains and logistics, hampered manufacturing rates, resulting in a product shortage in the market, and elective surgeries were not prioritized because COVID-19 patients were given priority treatment.

However, with the mass vaccination of the population, the relaxation of lockdown restrictions, the resumption of supply chains, logistics, and manufacturing units, and an increase in elective surgeries, the biopsy devices market has gained traction and is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Biopsy Devices Market CAGR ~5% Key Biopsy Devices Companies Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Medtronic, BD, Cook, Devicor Medical Products Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ARGON MEDICAL, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, FUJIFILM, INRAD Inc, Hologic Inc, C. R. Bard, Dr. Japan Co Ltd, Limaca-medical, Owlstone Medical Ltd, Zamar Care, KOELIS, ST. STONE MEDICAL DEVICES PVT LTD, Iscon Surgicals Ltd, among others

Biopsy Devices Market Assessment

Biopsy Devices Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Needles, Biopsy Systems, Forceps, Curettes, and Others Market Segmentation By Application: Skin Biopsy, Bone Marrow Biopsy, Prostate Biopsy, Breast Biopsy, and Others Market Segmentation By Imaging Technology: Ultrasound-Guided, Mri-Guided Biopsy, and Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy Market Segmentation By End User: PHospital, Diagnostic Centers, Imaging Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Biopsy Devices Market 7 Biopsy Devices Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Biopsy Devices Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

