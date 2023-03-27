Sequentur Announces New Client Partnership with A Kid Again

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Sequentur LLC, an IT managed service provider, announced a new client partnership to provide full IT support for A Kid Again, an Ohio-based national organization that helps families with children facing life-threatening conditions have carefree fun and create meaningful moments together through group activities called Adventures.
“We look forward to supporting A Kid Again,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “This organization gives the incredible gift of fun and quality time with family to children facing serious medical challenges, and we are honored to be a part of their team.”
Founded in 1995 to help children and adolescents with life-threatening conditions and their families across the country reclaim innocence and recapture moments of joy, A Kid Again provides Adventures – group activities like a day at the zoo, a sporting event or other recreational activity – to alleviate some of the stress on families who are treating medical needs, by making time for emotional needs, fun and family time.
“We are pleased to be working with Sequentur,” said Megan Koester, National President and CEO of A Kid Again. “The families we serve rely on us during challenging days, and we know that we can rely on Sequentur to provide the outstanding service we need to best serve our 12,000+ families.”
In addition to in-person Adventures, A Kid Again provides Adventures In A Box to families across the country who are not near an Adventure venue, as well as to kids who are unable to participate for medical reasons. These Adventures In A Box gifts give families everything they need to create meaningful memories at home.
###
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a managed IT service provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premise and remote managed services. Sequentur partners with clients to create a corporate world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.
