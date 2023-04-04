Vibroacoustic Therapist’s Life Mission Aligns with Mental Health Awareness Month 2023

Craig Goldberg, Co-Founder of inHarmony and Vibroacoustic Therapist
Craig Goldberg continues to push forward his life mission to help individuals struggling with mental health through inHarmony Interactive and inHarmony Media
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- inHarmony, the wellness, tech-forward company, known for its innovative technology to help consumers relax is continuing towards a firm mission in support of Mental Health Awareness. Co-Founder and Vibroacoustic Therapist, Craig Goldberg most recently announced continued growth in the healing space with new label: inHarmony Media, that aligns with their mission to revolutionize America’s approach to mental, physical, and spiritual well-being.
According to the CDC, “1 in 5 Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year. 1 in 5 children, either currently or at some point during their life, have had a seriously debilitating mental illness. 1 in 25 Americans lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression.” (Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 2023).
The success rate of meditation equates to 60% improvement of anxiety (Rakicevic, 2023) and with this knowledge alongside a firm understanding of how the average American only feels relaxed for a few minutes per day (NY Post, 2022), Goldberg concluded his determination to ensure as many individuals can access a meditative state as possible. inHarmony allows virtually any user to feel relaxed and enter a meditative state in just 11 minutes.
“We are our worst critics and there are tools available to you to help to change the narrative,” Goldberg explains, “please visualize the greatness, the gratitude, the abundance you already have around you.”
Goldberg’s passion on alleviating the struggles in as many people as possible is shown through inHarmony’s offerings: The Vibroacoustic Meditation Cushion, Sound Lounge and Practitioner. This collection is the most powerful on the market as the technology uses a series of tech-assisted sound and vibration therapies to quickly and comfortably put users into a deeply relaxed state with combination of vibro-tactile stimulation and vibroacoustic technology. inHarmony’s mission to heal those struggling with their mental health continues with their easily accessible Music Meditation App that offers 100+ tracks directed by Anthony Weiss, Director of Content Creation at inHarmony Media.
“The vibratory experience is like magic, and it doesn’t need to be paired with the technology to deliver the desired effect." says Weiss. “We’re helping individuals bring the body back into balance. The music is powerful by itself, but it is designed to work beautifully with the inHarmony technology to help alleviate anxiety and improve mood."
The inHarmony app currently has over 3,000 users who listen to over 7,000 tracks per month. Many people
download the app as their entry into the inHarmony community, even before purchasing the vibroacoustic products.
The inHarmony music is specifically tuned to work with solfeggio frequencies to create positive shifts and balance the seven chakras, including:
- 396 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Addresses feelings of guilt and fear
- 417 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Removes Negative Energy
- 528 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: The Love Frequency, promotes relaxation
- 639 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Balance emotions and elevate mood
- 741 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Speak your truth and express yourself
- 852 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Reduce Anxiety and nervousness. Awakens intuition
- 963 Hz Solfeggio Frequency: Activate the pineal gland, access consciousness
As inHarmony expands in the wellness technology space, Goldberg continues to push forward and spread awareness of the many benefits inHarmony’s technology has for those who are struggling with their mental health. With National Day of Hope being April 5, 2023 and National Month of Mental Health Awareness being May 2023, inHarmony plans to expand on offering as much as possible to help individuals across the nation access the healthiest state of mind possible.
“Technology got us into this mess and we’re confident technology can get us out of this as well.” Goldberg concludes.
About inHarmony
inHarmony's Meditation tools are based on sound, vibration, and frequency; providing you with an experience of relaxation and rejuvenation. When inHarmony technology is paired with the app, the user can customize the experience with different Music Meditations, allowing the user to find the perfect balance for their needs. The combination of sound, frequency, and vibration unlocks reduced levels of pain, stress, and anxiety. Find your Harmony through inHarmony. Learn more: www.iaminharmony.com
