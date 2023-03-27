Denver Limo Service Launches Special Occasion Package

/EIN News/ -- Adams, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams, Colorado -

Denver, CO-based Hermes Worldwide, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its new Special Occasion Packages. These packages are designed to address the needs of clients during their lives' most notable moments. To get started, click on the following link: Book Your Reservation Here.

Hermes Worldwide is proud to play a role in their clients’ personal or professional victories and achievements, and the extent of this role is entirely up to the client in question. The company explains that its team actively seeks to accommodate all requests for this package, ensuring that a vehicle and driver that meets the client’s most stringent specifications will be made available for the complete duration of their event. All a client has to do is contact the company today to begin planning their customized limo service.

A large range of luxury vehicles are available for clients to choose from, guaranteeing satisfaction no matter what is required. For instance, a couple who simply wishes to celebrate their anniversary may prefer a single vehicle, such as a Premium Sedan or even a luxury SUV, that offers a comfortable, stylish ride around the area’s most inviting or romantic destinations. On the other hand, a business that wishes to show an entire team its appreciation for achieving a significant milestone may wish to request an Executive Sprinter or a Limo Sprinter for a memorable night out.

Hermes Worldwide also has options for much larger groups, with their Executive Coach featuring a seating capacity of 39 for those who want Premium Leather Seating, USB Ports in Every Row, WiFi, and more. It is recommended that clients take a look at the company’s fleet early on in the planning process. This will help them visualize how many people they can accommodate on a trip.

After working with the limo service, Devin B. says, “My company rented a full-size coach bus and it was immaculate. The seats were leather and reclined a bit. They had TV screens, if you wanted to watch movies. The driver had a cooler full of water for us and was very professional and courteous. Her name was Christy. I had left my jacket on the bus, and she immediately caught it and gave it to a coworker. I thought I had lost my wallet and called the business and talked to Mike, he was nice enough to look up and down the bus for it. Well, turns out I had lost it in my vehicle.”

The review concludes, “Thank God I found it, but I just wanted to say that everything about this company was professional and pleasant, and I appreciate the effort to look for my belongings. Would highly recommend this company for anyone looking for a smooth and pleasant experience for your transportation needs.” More reviews and additional information regarding the company’s services are available here: Find Us On Yelp.

Hermes Worldwide offers more than a comfortable vehicle to travel in, however. Clients will find that their chauffeur is a highly trained individual whose sole purpose on every trip is to ensure their experience will be one to remember. Ideally, the client should have nothing to concern themselves with other than having a good time, and the chauffeur’s role will be to support this state of mind.

This is why the company does not compromise when it comes to adding new members to the team. Every prospective chauffeur undergoes a comprehensive background check before they begin working with clients, and they are selected partly on their ability to navigate Denver’s roadways with confidence. As a result, a client can always expect their limo service to both arrive and deliver them to the right destination on schedule. Hermes Worldwide adds that every vehicle in their fleet is monitored in real-time to keep the company apprised of any potential issues, such as heavy traffic, closed routes, and so on.

Those interested in learning more about the company, its services, and its fleet are welcome to contact the official Hermes Worldwide customer support line (available 24/7) to get started. The company can also be found on social media: Check Our Facebook.

###

For more information about Hermes Worldwide, Inc., contact the company here:



Hermes Worldwide, Inc.

Jorge Sanchez

(303) 577-7600

jorge@hermesworldwide.com

6240 E 49th Dr, Denver, CO 80022

Jorge Sanchez