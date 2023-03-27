Submit Release
Bloom Select Income Fund Announces Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Select Income Fund (TSX: BLB.UN) (the Fund) announces the following distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Distribution per unit
     
April 28, 2023 May 15, 2023 $0.041666
     
May 31, 2023  June 15, 2023 $0.041666
     
June 30, 2023 July 17, 2023 $0.041666
     
July 31, 2023 August 15, 2023 $0.041666
     
August 31, 2023 September 15, 2023 $0.041666
     
September 29, 2023 October 16, 2023  $0.041666

Since the Fund’s inception in April 2012, the Fund has paid cash distributions of $5.43 per unit.

Unitholders are reminded that the Fund has a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) providing unitholders with the ability to automatically reinvest their distributions and benefit from the compound growth from this reinvestment. Please contact your Investment Advisor or financial institution to enroll in this DRIP.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618) or visit www.bloomfunds.ca

Commissions, management fees and other expenses may all be associated with investment funds. Please read the Fund’s publicly filed documents which are available from SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

 


