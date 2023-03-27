TIM CLARK NAMED CEO AND PRESIDENT OF HITACHI ASTEMO AMERICAS

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Clark has been appointed CEO and president of Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Clark is a senior vice president and executive officer of Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. He had been president of Hitachi Astemo Europe, based in Munich, Germany. He succeeds Paul Carroll who recently was named global account manager for Hitachi America, Ltd.

Clark also had served as vice president of sales and marketing for Hitachi Automotive Systems in Farmington Hills, Michigan, and previously was general manager in charge of international sales for Hitachi Automotive Systems based in Tokyo.

Prior to joining Hitachi in 2003, he was general manager of Unisia North America and also had held executive positions at Nissan North America and with Mazda in Japan.

Fluent in Japanese, he holds a bachelor's degree in Japanese Studies from Brigham Young University.

Hitachi Astemo Americas has more than 20 manufacturing plants, research-and-development centers and sales offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Brazil. Hitachi Astemo, its parent company, was created in 2021 by the merger of Hitachi Automotive Systems with three former Honda affiliates: Nissin Kogyo, Keihin and Showa.

About Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Hitachi Astemo is a joint venture between Hitachi, Ltd. and Honda Motor Co. Hitachi Astemo is a technology company that develops, manufactures, sells, and services automotive and transportation components as well as industrial machinery and systems. For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.hitachiastemo.com/en/

About Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc.

Hitachi Astemo Americas, Inc. manufactures and markets engine management, electric powertrain and integrated vehicle controls for major automotive manufacturers worldwide, adhering to ISO/TS:16949:2009 industry standards. Additional information about Hitachi Astemo Americas is available at https://am.hitachiastemo.com/.

