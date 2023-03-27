Switching Vehicle Protection Plans? CarGuard Makes It Easy

A car driving down a highway, which could be covered by CarGuard Administration

Any car owner can purchase a vehicle protection plan from CarGuard Administration to ensure they continue to enjoy peace of mind.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CarGuard is a top-rated auto service contracts company that offers a variety of vehicle protection plans. Any car owner with an expired manufacturer's warranty can purchase a vehicle protection plan from CarGuard Administration to ensure they continue to enjoy the same benefits. After all, most bumper-to-bumper vehicle protection plans can offer the same benefits as a manufacturer's warranty. CarGuard Administration has made it easier for customers to switch vehicle protection plans.

Available Plans

CarGuard currently offers three different flat-rate prepaid maintenance plans: Powertrain, Gold, and Platinum vehicle protection plans. Each of these plans offers different levels of coverage, so consumers are often asked to do some research to identify the most suitable plan for their needs.

Platinum Plan

This is the closest you can get to bumper-to-bumper coverage. This is a vehicle protection plan that covers every system and vehicle component except those listed under the exclusion clauses. Since this plan offers the best coverage, it is also the most expensive. Customers who have already purchased a Platinum plan but think it’s too costly or offers unnecessary coverage can downgrade to the Gold or Powertrain plans.

Gold Plan

This is an inclusionary plan that covers only the vehicle components listed in the policy. It is more affordable than the Platinum plan but does not cover certain components that may be costly to fix or replace. Customers who think they need bumper-to-bumper protection can switch to the Platinum plan. Those who are facing financial hardship and cannot afford the Gold plan can downgrade or switch to the Powertrain plan.

Powertrain Plan

This plan only covers components in the powertrain of a vehicle. This includes the engine, transfer case, transmission, drive axles, and suspension, among others. The Powertrain plan is the most basic vehicle protection plan, so customers who need additional coverage can switch to the Gold or Platinum plans.

Switching from one plan to another may be challenging when dealing with other service providers. CarGuard, however, has made the process easy. The customer only needs to select the plan of their choice and submit an application.

The team will do some simple calculations and offer a refund or request additional premiums depending on the type of switch the customer plans to make. The customer will have to sign another contract to make the switch official.

Benefits of a Vehicle Protection Plan

Convenience

This is one of the main benefits of having a vehicle protection contract. After all, the customer can never get stranded, provided they have the emergency phone number of the company. Roadside assistance is a phone call away in many cases.

Save Time

With every vehicle protection plan contract from the company, customers can rent a car and transfer the rental fee to the company. If the repairs take several hours or days, the customer can use a rental car and send the invoice to the service provider. This is not only convenient but can also help save a lot of time.

CarGuard Administration provides plans for drivers with all kinds of budgets. With their excellent customer service and coverage options, consumers can go to CarGuard to get the coverage they need.