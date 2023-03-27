Doug Pak, Founder & CEO of BLD Brands & BLD Ventures, Speaks at GifterX About Entrepreneurship & Investing

Doug Pak spoke with GifterX founder Christopher Kai to educate fellow entrepreneurs on investment strategies, family & balance while managing a successful company .

/EIN News/ -- Hollywood, FL, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doug Pak, founder and CEO of BLD Ventures, spoke this December with established and burgeoning entrepreneurs at GifterX Talks, known colloquially as “TED Talks For Entrepreneurs,” about navigating milestones in a growing company, the origins of his career, and projects on the horizon. Other speakers at the event included TED founder Richard Saul Wurman and Mission Matters co-founder Adam Torres as well as entrepreneurs Rod Moore, Colten Anderson, and Brooke Sousa.

GifterX founder Christopher Kai said, “Over the last 20 years as a Fortune 100 global speaker, I’ve met many global executives. Doug Pak is in a class of his own because he understands true leadership is all about service to others. When you have someone like Doug in your corner, he's persistent, consistent, and supportive.” Sharing the stage with Pak, Kai called his longtime associate a “phenomenal speaker.” The BLD Ventures CEO then spoke with the crowd about the importance of constant education and adaptation when managing a $200 million company.



Caption: Doug Pak (left) with TED founder Richard Saul Wurman at a recent GifterX event

BLD Ventures, which stands for Building Lives and Dreams, builds and supports companies and organizations that make a positive impact in the world.

“Whether you’re hiring people, raising capital, growing, talking to landlords, or buying property, whatever it is, you’re always telling a story,” Pak said. “For my next chapter, a lot of people have been telling me I need to write a book; that’s something I'm working on for next year.”

Doug Pak is a serial entrepreneur and seasoned executive. Mr. Pak founded a chain restaurant and franchise investment company, BLD Brands, which he grew from scratch to $200+ million in 8 years. That rapid growth earned him an MVP award for Mega Growth Leadership. He recently launched BLD Ventures to focus on building and supporting companies and organizations that make a positive impact and deliver high value. His prior work and startup experiences span the realms of technology, real estate, finance, and restaurants.

