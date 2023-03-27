CloudIT Reinforces Culture of Cybersecurity with SOC 2® Type 2 Attestation of Compliance

The attestation of Compliance was completed under the ControlCase Compliance Extend program, which empowers MSPs to build compliance programs for themselves and their clients.

ControlCase, a leading global provider of IT Security Certifications and Continuous Compliance Services, is pleased to announce that CloudIT, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP), has completed their SOC 2® Type 2 Attestation of Compliance under the ControlCase Compliance Extend program.

ControlCase Compliance Extend is a partnership program that increases cybersecurity maturity for MSPs and their clients through compliance with frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and more. The program includes the education, technology, and assessment required for MSPs to attain compliance and assist their clients in achieving their cybersecurity compliance goals.

"ControlCase is proud to partner with CloudIT, an outstanding MSP to work with, in delivering cybersecurity compliance assessments," said Mike Jenner, CEO of ControlCase. "The CloudIT team is dedicated to lowering their clients' risk and has actively worked to ensure that their people, processes, and technology are cybersecurity focused. The Compliance Extend program empowers leading MSPs, such as CloudIT, in effectively extending their services to assist their clients with their growing cybersecurity compliance requirements."

"We are excited to be part of the ControlCase Compliance Extend program," said Vince Kent, CEO of CloudIT.

"Our SOC 2® Type 2 Attestation of Compliance demonstrates that we have fulfilled stringent requirements for protecting and securing sensitive data. This achievement also brings immense advantages to CloudIT customers who now benefit from compliance inheritance towards their own assessments."

System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2®) Trust Services Criteria provides reporting on the effectiveness of controls pertaining to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy at a service organization. SOC 2® reports are specifically intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users requiring detailed information and assurance about the confidentiality and privacy of the data processed within an organization's systems.

About ControlCase

ControlCase is a global provider of certification, cybersecurity, and continuous compliance services. ControlCase is committed to empowering organizations to develop and deploy strategic information security and compliance programs that are simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive in both on-premises and cloud environments. ControlCase offers certifications and a broad spectrum of cyber security services that meet the needs of companies required to certify to PCI DSS, HITRUST, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI PIN, PCI P2PE, PCI TSP, PA DSS, CSA STAR, HIPAA, GDPR, SWIFT, and FedRAMP.

About cloudIT

At cloudIT, we don't stop at being a Managed Service Provider (MSP) or a Cloud Service Provider (CSP) or any other limiting category for that matter. We like to call ourselves a TSP, a Technology Service Provider, because when it comes to utilizing tech to better your business, we'll do it all. Whatever your needs are, we've got it managed for you. CloudIT specializes in Cloud Hosting, IT Solutions, O365 Integration, and Hardware & Software Integration, along with award winning support. CloudIT customizes managed cloud, IT VoIP, cybersecurity, and web design services for businesses across the US. We have 5 key service lines to meet all technology needs and a full-service staff of 87 experts to make the experience personalized and human.

