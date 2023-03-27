Sulfamic Acid Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis, Key Players, Region & Industry Outlook: 2022-2031

Sulfamic Acid Market

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, global sulfamic acid market size was $375 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global sulfamic acid market based on form, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on form, the powder segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global sulfamic acid market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the powder segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. The report also includes segments such as liquid segment.

In terms of application, the metal finishing segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-thirds of the global sulfamic acid market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the others segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The report also contents segment such as dyes & pigments, paper & pulp, and plastic.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the global sulfamic acid market share. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. However, the LAMEA region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and North America.

The key players analyzed in the global sulfamic acid market report include Nissan Chemical Corporation, ShanDong Mingda Chemical Technology Co., Ltd, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., DuPont, Jiangsu Yazhong, Palm Commodities, Yantai Sanding, Raviraj Group, and Shree Sulphamic Chemicals.

The report analyzes these key players in the global sulfamic acid market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Form:

Powder

Liquid

Application:

Metal Finishing

Dyes & Pigments

Paper & Pulp

Plastic

Others

