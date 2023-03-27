Aircraft Mounts Market : Original Equipment Manufacturer and Replacement 2021-2030

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Aircraft Mounts market by mount type, application, material, aircraft type, and end use: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global Aircraft Mounts market was valued at $580.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,153.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030.

North America leads the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America is one of the prominent markets owing to the improvement in aircraft fleet by government and military agencies in the region. Large number of companies operating in aircraft mounts market are headquartered in this region. In North America, the U.S. is one of the largest manufacturers, operators and exporters of aircraft carriers in the world. Manufacturers are focused on developing technology to capture the changing end-user needs such as safety and comfort.

Covid-19 Scenario on Aircraft Mounts Market:

Owing to lockdown restrictions, there have been disruptions in manufacturing activities, grounding of aircraft, and shortage of material and components. This adversely affected the growth of the global aircraft mounts market.

Ban on import and export of goods is expected to lead to shortage of components. This reduced the market growth for aircraft mounts.

The ban on domestic and international air travel reduced the demand for aircraft mounts considerably. However, the demand is expected to grow as countries lift-off restrictions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global aircraft mounts market based on mount type, application, material, aircraft type, end use, and region.

Based on mount type, the engine mounts segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the pedestal mounts segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the airframe segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the total share of the global aircraft mounts market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the avionics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding around two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global aircraft mounts market analyzed in the research include Trelleborg AB, Cadence Aerospace, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd., Shock Tech, Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, AirLoc Ltd., VMC GROUP, RAM Mounts (National Products Inc.), and Meeker Aviation.

