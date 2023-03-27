New eBook from The Grossman Group Helps Communications Leaders Address Top Trends in Business

CHICAGO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pace of change continues to escalate inside organizations today, requiring leaders and communicators to be even better at strategic communication that sets their organizations up for long-term success.

In a new eBook released today, a top Chicago-based leadership and communications consultancy -- The Grossman Group – defines the top three business trends as the following:

The rising wave of layoffs

The rapid evolution of organizational priorities

The debate over the future of work and the most effective remote work/return-to-work policies

The eBook, The 3 Biggest Trends Impacting Communicators Now, offers guidance for managing the challenges to come out on top.

"During the pandemic, leaders were forced to make rapid-fire decisions all the time. Even with that period behind us, the demand for quick and strategic change continues to be as intense as ever," said Kyle Dierking, Vice President at The Grossman Group and the eBook's author. "Since this seems to be the 'new normal,' now is the time for organizations to take a step back and take steps to further optimize their communication functions to meet the needs of today's environment."

Dierking, a leadership and communications advisor with more than a decade of corporate communications experience, shares tips for using strategic communication to create a more engaging and successful work environment in spite of all the new demands that leaders and employees face.

"There's no question that more is being asked of leaders and communicators today," Dierking said. "But what we've seen with many clients is that when they take strategic communication even more seriously, they see it as a lever to support organizational alignment and business growth."

The Grossman Group's new eBook explores specific strategic communication solutions that have worked to help organizations navigate the new normal of layoffs, shifting views on remote work policies, and constantly evolving organizational priorities. The solutions touch on best-in-class communication practices that include:

Building a communication plan with an ensemble of leadership voices

Better framing of critical messages

Helping all leaders successfully cascade a message through the entire organization

Empowering employees to be part of critical solutions

Determining better channels and the best way to captivate and engage the busy employee audience

Communicating in new and unexpected ways

And more

To download a free copy of the eBook, visit this page.

About The Grossman Group

The Grossman Group is an award-winning Chicago-based communications consultancy focusing on organizational consulting, strategic leadership development and internal communication. A certified diversity supplier, The Grossman Group works closely with Fortune 500 companies and other organizations including Abbott, Blue Cross Blue Shield, General Mills, Kaiser Permanente, SC Johnson and Lockheed Martin, among others.

