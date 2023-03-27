Train Control Management System Market : Metros & High Speed Trains, Electric Multiple Units, 2020-2027

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Train Control Management System Market by Component, Solution, Network Type, and Train Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global train control management system market was valued at $3.13 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.09 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, Europe dominated the market, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA in 2019. China dominated the Asia-Pacific train control management system market share in 2019, however, Africa is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Vehicle control unit is one of the important subsystems of the propulsion system in train, as it is responsible for controlling the complete safety and characteristics of the locomotive. In addition, vehicle control unit can be used for physical controls such as opening & closing of doors and diagnostics control such as monitoring of brake temperature, and checking proper closing of doors. Vehicle control units are used for various applications such as crew human–machine interface (HMIs) management, SIL & safety applications, fleet management, lighting management, battery charge monitoring, and other crucial applications, which propel the growth of vehicle control unit segment.

A mobile communication gateway can be defined as the network node used in telecommunication that connects two networks with different transmission protocols together. In addition, gateway serves as the entry and exit point for a network as all the data must pass through gateway prior to being routed. The adoption of mobile communication gateway provides simplified internet connectivity into one device and offers advantages such as enhanced communication quality, improved communication, and easy implementation communication device, which boost the market for mobile communication gateway segment

COVID-19 impact analysis :

Rapid disruption in the supply chain in railway sector due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the hard hit countries such as France, Italy, Spain, has led to the operational disturbance that delayed the ability of companies operating in the railway sector to finalize financial statements. In addition, unavailability of skilled workforce due to lockdown impacted the train control management system market significantly.

Key Findings Of The Study

On the basis of component, the human–machine interface segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By solution, the positive train control segment is the highest contributor to the global market, in terms of revenue.

Region wise, LAMEA registers the highest growth , followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

The key players analyzed in this report are Bombardier, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens, Toshiba Corporation, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Knorr-Bremse, Alstom, Thales Group, and EKE Group.

