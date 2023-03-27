AIM ImmunoTech to Report Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 31, 2023 and Host Inaugural Quarterly Conference Call and Webcast

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- OCALA, Fla., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases — including COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus — today announced that it will report its financial results for the full year December 31, 2022 after market close on Friday, March 31, 2023. AIM ImmunoTech management will host its inaugural quarterly conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the operational and financial results on Monday, April 3rd at 8:30 AM ET.

The call will be hosted by members of AIM’s leadership team, Thomas K. Equels, Chief Executive Officer and Christopher McAleer, PhD, Scientific Officer. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-9219 (domestic) or (201) 689-8852 (international) and referencing the AIM ImmunoTech Conference Call. The live webcast will be accessible on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company’s website, aimimmuno.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the live event.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product, an investigational new drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being investigated for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

For more information, please visit aimimmuno.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.


