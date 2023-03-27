ROAD CLOSURE: VT ROUTE 17 GEORGIA / EXIT 18

There were 2,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,129 in the last 365 days.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans VSP
News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification
The SB lane of VT Route 7 in Georgia coming off of EXIT 18 is shut down due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
