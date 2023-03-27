ROAD CLOSURE: VT ROUTE 17 GEORGIA / EXIT 18

State of Vermont

The SB lane of VT Route 7 in Georgia coming off of EXIT 18 is shut down due to a crash.



This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.