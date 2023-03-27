Submit Release
ROAD CLOSURE: VT ROUTE 17 GEORGIA / EXIT 18

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans VSP


News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification


The SB lane of VT Route 7 in Georgia coming off of EXIT 18  is shut down due to a crash.


This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.  


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.



Mimi Serna Ginsburg

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173


