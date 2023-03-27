Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 385.16 Million in 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Pharmaceutical Robots Market -USD 177.34 Million in 2022, CAGR of 9%, Growing demand for automation in drug development and clinical trial research

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market size was USD 177.34 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 385.16 Million in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the key drivers propelling market revenue development is the growing requirement and demand for high precision, speed, and reliability in pharmaceutical production processes.

The Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market size was USD 177.34 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The pharmaceutical robots industry is expected to experience growth due to the rising demand for personalized medicine and the need for automation in drug discovery and clinical trials. These robots are capable of performing intricate and repetitive tasks with high accuracy, enabling scientists and researchers to concentrate on more complex analysis and data interpretation. The market's revenue is being driven by factors such as the need for improved control of contamination in cleanrooms and the reduction of the risk of cross-contamination during drug production processes.

As the global population ages and chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease become more prevalent, there is an increasing demand for pharmaceutical products. To meet this demand, pharmaceutical companies are constantly investing in research and development projects to create innovative and advanced treatments.



To meet the strict standards established by regulatory agencies like the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), pharmaceutical firms need to automate their manufacturing procedures. The aim is to guarantee the safety and effectiveness of drugs by implementing robotics in the production process, which minimizes the likelihood of human error.

The pharmaceutical industry is increasing its demand for robots that can accurately and precisely dispense, sort, and pack drugs. Collaborative robots, or cobots, are specifically designed to work alongside human operators to improve efficiency and safety in industrial processes. As a result, there is a growing trend towards deploying cobots in pharmaceutical manufacturing units, which is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global pharmaceutical robots market include ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, Universal Robots A/S, and Syntegon Technology GmbH.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• During the forecast period, the collaborative robots segment is expected to generate the highest revenue share globally in the coming years. This is primarily attributed to their unique features such as safety, user-friendliness, and ease of programming. These machines are equipped with a safety system that enables them to detect and react to human presence, slowing down or stopping motions as needed. Collaborative robots are ideal for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) with limited resources since they are relatively simple to program and require basic training. Moreover, they are highly versatile and cost-effective for pharmaceutical companies, capable of performing a variety of tasks such as packaging, labeling, and medication administration. As a result, the demand for collaborative robots is expected to increase significantly, leading to substantial revenue growth in this sector.

• During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the picking and packaging segment will generate the highest revenue in the global market. This is primarily driven by the increasing need for high-quality medicines, the optimization of production methods, and the growing adoption of automation in the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Robots are utilized in pharmaceutical production to undertake various tasks such as packaging, labeling, and medication delivery, thereby reducing errors and enhancing productivity. These robots are also employed for quality control purposes to ensure compliance with legal requirements and the safety of medicines for human use. As a result of the rising demand for generic medicines and the need for streamlining production processes, the picking and packaging segment is expected to exhibit a significantly rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

• The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest share of revenue in the global market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising need for customized medications and the increasing use of automation technologies in healthcare facilities. Japan is one of the significant markets for pharmaceutical robots due to its aging population and the growing demand for advanced medical technology in the region. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies in China and India are dedicating resources to research and development projects, which is likely to drive revenue growth in this sector.

• In 2021, Fanuc Corporation revealed the creation of a fresh collaborative robot tailored towards the production industries of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The robot is designed to be sterile and can carry loads weighing up to 4 kilograms, thereby making it a versatile option for a range of pharmaceutical applications.

• In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired QIAGEN N.V., a leading supplier of molecular diagnostics, pharmaceutical research, and application testing sample and assay technology. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Thermo Fisher's life sciences product portfolio and strengthening its presence in the pharmaceutical industry.

• In 2021, ABB introduced the YuMi IRB 910SC collaborative robot to the pharmaceutical industry, which is ideal for small component assembly and laboratory automation tasks. This robot's compact design and ability to handle a payload of up to 6kg make it particularly well-suited for these applications.

• In 2020, Kuka launched the KR Quantec Pharma series of robotic systems designed for pharmaceutical production. These robots are specifically designed for tasks such as picking and placing, labeling, and packaging in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global pharmaceutical robots market on the basis of Product Outlook, Application Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022 - 2032)

Traditional Robots

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Delta/Parallel Robots

Cartesain Robots

Duel-arm Robots

Collaborative Robots

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022 - 2032)

Picking & Packaging

Inspection & Pharmaceutical Drugs

Laboratory Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

