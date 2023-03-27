Morocco Logs 37 New COVID-19 Cases over Past Week

Submit Release
MOROCCO, March 27 - A total of 37 COVID-19 infections have been recorded in the last seven days, said the Ministry of Health and Social Protection in its weekly bulletin covering the period from March 18 to 24.

Concerning vaccination, the Ministry revealed that 24,921,923 people have received at least one shot, 23,423,613 have received the second dose. Of these, 6,882,583 people have received the third injection and 60,658 had four doses.

The weekly bulletin brings the total number of infections, since the first case was reported, to 1,272,622, the weekly positivity rate standing at 2.7%.

This week's new infections were reported in the regions of Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (17), Casablanca-Settat (10), Fez-Meknes (4), Souss-Massa (3), Marrakech-Safi (2) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (1).

The total number of deaths remains at 16,296, as no cases were recorded last week.

The number of active cases has decreased to 49, with no severe or critical cases having been recorded in the past seven days.

MAP:  24 March 2023

