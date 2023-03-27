Spain to Defend Interests amid Algeria's Violation of Association Agreement with Brussels – FM

MOROCCO, March 27 - Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has affirmed that his country will firmly defend its interests in the face of Algeria's violation of the Association Agreement with Brussels by continuing to unilaterally block trade in both directions with Spain since last June.

Interviewed on Friday by Spanish newspaper Ara, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, said that Madrid will defend Spanish companies and their interests in the face of Algiers' decision to block trade between the two countries.

Algeria's blockade come as a consequence of the country's decision to suspend the friendship treaty with Spain, in protest against the latter's position in favor of Morocco's autonomy plan in the Moroccan Sahara. Spain calls the reason behind this suspension an interference in its internal affairs.

"With Algeria we want exactly the same thing as with all our neighbors; a relationship based on friendship, respect, mutual benefit, and non-interference in internal affairs," said the head of Spanish diplomacy.

The European Union (EU) and the European Commission (EC) have repeatedly denounced Algiers' violation of the association agreement with Brussels.

This week, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, EC Vice President Josep Borrell, said that "imports from Spain have been almost completely suspended de facto, which is very damaging to the entire relationship between Algeria and the European Union."

"The current stalemate benefits no one," Borrell said in remarks reported by Spanish media.

