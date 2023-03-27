Wearable Devices to Showcase Embedded Machine Learning AI Technology at tinyML Summit 2023

/EIN News/ -- The Company will demonstrate how its AI-based neural input technology interprets neural signals to control digital devices using touchless finger movements

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW) (“Wearable Devices” or the “Company”), a growth company developing a wrist-worn neural interface technology for B2B and B2C customers, today announced that it will exhibit its AI-based neural input technology at tinyML Summit 2023 (the “Summit”). The Summit is held at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport in Burlingame, California, from Monday, March 27, 2023 through Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

At the Summit, the Company will showcase its advanced artificial intelligence and miniaturized electronics and the technology’s ability to capture, decipher and utilize unique biopotential signals from the wrist to control digital devices. Summit attendees will be able to experience this technology by using the Mudra Band, the Company’s award-winning aftermarket band for the Apple Watch that enables touchless control of Apple products using subtle finger and wrist movements. The Company will also exhibit its multi-device functionality for Apple eco-system that provides a seamless transition of control across devices such as an iPhone, iPad, Mac computer, and Apple TV.

Leeor Langer, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Wearable Devices, commented, “We are excited to be attending the tinyML Summit 2023 as a gold sponsor and to showcase our embedded artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. This is a premier event where innovators and businesses from multiple industries gather to learn about the newest applications for AI algorithms and advanced hardware devices utilizing cutting edge technology. I encourage all in attendance to meet us at the venue and learn how the Mudra technology can be embedded on current wearables and products.”

To schedule a meeting or Mudra Band demo please contact Mr. Leeor Langer at leeor.langer@wearabledevices.co.il.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company”), a growth company developing a non-invasive neural input interface technology in the form of a wrist wearable band for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. Our company’s vision is to create a world in which the user’s hand becomes a universal input device for touchlessly interacting with technology, and we believe that our technology is setting the standard input interface for the Metaverse. Since our technology was introduced to the market, we have been working with both Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer customers as part of our push-pull strategy. Combining our own proprietary sensors and Artificial Intelligence, or AI, algorithms into a stylish wristband, our Mudra platform enables users to control digital devices through subtle finger movements and hand gestures, without physical touch or contact. For more information, visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/ .

