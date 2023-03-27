Legal Cannabis Market To Offer Numerous Opportunities At A CAGR Of 26% through 2032

Legal Cannabis Market Size 2023

The Legal Cannabis Market size is expected to be worth around USD 222.39 billion by 2032 from USD 22.05 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 26%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market.us proffer a complete understanding of the Legal Cannabis Market [Snapshot - Global Market Size, Largest Segment, Fastest Growth, and Growth Rate in % (CAGR)] in its latest research report. It also offers a detailed analysis of the global Legal Cannabis Market that considers market dynamics such as segmentation, geographic expansion, competitive environment, and many other key elements. The Legal Cannabis Market data reports also provide a 5-year pre-historic forecast (up to 2031) for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global.

The legal cannabis market is experiencing unprecedented growth due to the legalization of cannabis for both medicinal and recreational use in numerous countries. This market includes various products such as dried cannabis flowers, oils, edibles, and concentrates. The demand for legal cannabis is being driven by increased awareness of its medicinal advantages, as well as social acceptance of the drug. Furthermore, recreational marijuana consumption is on the rise - further fueling the market growth. The legal cannabis market is creating new job opportunities and stimulating local economies.

Unfortunately, it also faces obstacles like stringent regulations, high taxes, and a lack of access to banking services. Research and development are propelling the legal cannabis market forward, creating new strains with enhanced properties and potency that are expected to fuel its expansion. Overall, legal cannabis usage is projected to experience strong growth over the coming years as more countries legalize the drug and the social stigma surrounding it continues to diminish.

The TOP key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues, and strategies are:

Canopy Growth Corporation

GW Pharmaceuticals, plc

Aurora Cannabis, Inc.

Aphria, Inc.

Cronos Group

Tilray

Sundial Growers Inc.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc.

The Scotts Company LLC

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Legal Cannabis Market Segmentation: Research Scope

Segmentation 1: Different types of Legal Cannabis Market

Marijuana

Hemp

Segmentation 2: by Application - They are widely used in places including

CBD

THC

Legal Cannabis Market Dynamics:

This section deals with understanding the Legal Cannabis Market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints, and challenges. All of this is discussed in the following sections:

- Increase in Sales Revenue

- Increased Demand from Developing Regions

- Rise in Popularity

- R&D Efforts

- Product Innovation and Offerings

- Higher Cost

Segmentation 3: Geographic regions

- North America (U.S. and Canada)

- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

- Asia Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

- the Middle East and Africa

