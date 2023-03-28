Business Process As a Service (bpaas) Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% - By PMI

BPaaS (business process as a service) is a sort of business process outsourcing (BPO) that is offered using a cloud services approach. By leveraging the availability and efficiency of a cloud-based system, BPaaS provides businesses with the people, processes, and technology they need to operate as a pay-per-use service. The delivery of cloud-sourced and multitenancy-built business process outsourcing (BPO) services is known as business process as a service (BPaaS). When human process actors are required, services are frequently automated, and there is no publicly allocated labour pool per client. The pricing schemes are based on usage or subscription in commercial terms.
Key Highlights:
• In 2017, NGA Human Resources has created NGA HRX, a platform that combines the latest HR technology and processes for employee interactions, such as chatbots, machine learning (ML), case management, and analytics. These technologies have been combined into a single user experience that is conversational. NGA HRX is an addition to NGA's worldwide payroll and HR outsourcing services.
• In 2017, TMG Health, a major national provider of BPO solutions for Medicare Advantage, Part D, and Medicaid managed plans, was bought by Cognizant. TMG Health's skills would broaden Cognizant's healthcare services and allow a broader spectrum of regional and national healthcare businesses to benefit from Cognizant's BPaaS platform.
Analyst View:
The BPaaS paradigm is accessed as a cloud service via Internet-based technology. The growing need for businesses to comply with information security requirements in order to avoid large fines and instil trust in their consumers is fueling the expansion of the business process as a service (BPaaS) sector. A major aspect that will generate an opportunity for the expansion of the business process as a service (BPaaS) market is the usage of business process as a service (BPaaS) for optimising various workflows by scheduling them in an automated manner. Integration concerns with third-party providers are one of the primary factors impeding the growth of the business process as a service (BPaaS) sector.
Global Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market, By Business Process (Human Resource Management, Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing, Customer Service and Support, Procurement and Supply Chain, Operations, and Others), By organization (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Application (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Ecommerce and Retail, Healthcare, Government, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Global Business Process As a Service (bpaas) Market accounted for US$ 55.63 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 16.46 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5%. The global business process as a service (BPaaS) market report segments the market on the basis of business process, organization, application, and region.
• Based on Business Process, Global Business Process As a Service (bpaas) Market is segmented into Human Resource Management, Accounting and Finance, Sales and Marketing, Customer Service and Support, Procurement and Supply Chain, Operations, and Others.
• Based on Organization, Global Business Process As a Service (bpaas) Market is segmented into Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
• Based on Application, Global Business Process As a Service (bpaas) Market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom and IT, Manufacturing, Ecommerce and Retail, Healthcare, Government, and Others.
• By Region, the Global Business Process As a Service (bpaas) Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key benefits of Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market:
Here are some key benefits of the BPaaS market:
• Cost Savings: BPaaS providers offer cost-effective services to companies as they leverage economies of scale, making it possible for smaller businesses to access high-quality BPO services at a fraction of the cost of developing and maintaining their own in-house business processes.
• Scalability: BPaaS services are highly scalable, meaning that businesses can easily increase or decrease their use of these services as their needs change. This makes it easy for businesses to quickly respond to changes in demand and adapt their operations accordingly.
• Flexibility: BPaaS services offer a high degree of flexibility, as companies can choose which business processes they want to outsource and which they want to keep in-house. This allows businesses to focus on their core competencies and allocate their resources more efficiently.
• Access to Expertise: BPaaS providers typically have extensive experience and expertise in managing business processes, which they can leverage to help their clients improve their operations and achieve their business objectives.
• Reduced Risk: BPaaS providers are responsible for managing and maintaining the technology infrastructure necessary to support their clients' business processes. This reduces the risk of system failures, data breaches, and other types of technology-related issues that can disrupt business operations.
• Improved Service Levels: BPaaS providers are committed to providing high-quality services to their clients. This means that they are constantly monitoring and optimizing their processes to ensure that they are delivering the best possible results to their clients.
Key questions of Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) Market:
1. What is the current size and growth potential of the BPaaS market?
2. What are the different types of BPaaS offerings available in the market?
3. What are the key trends and drivers shaping the BPaaS market?
4. What are the major challenges faced by vendors in the BPaaS market?
5. What is the competitive landscape of the BPaaS market?
6. Who are the major players in the BPaaS market and what are their market shares?
7. What are the key strategies adopted by leading vendors in the BPaaS market?
8. What are the different pricing models followed by vendors in the BPaaS market?
