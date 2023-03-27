Submit Release
Morocco Win Friendly Match against Brazil 2-1

MOROCCO, March 27 - Morocco's soccer team managed to beat Brazil by 2 goals to 1, in a friendly match, Saturday in Tangier.

The Atlas Lions opened the score through Soufiane Boufal in the 29th minute, before doubling the lead through Abdelhamid Sabiri in the 79th minute. Meanwhile, Casemiro equalized for Brazil 1-1 (67th).

The national team will fly next Tuesday to Spain, to face the Peruvian team in Madrid (21:30 local time).

MAP: 26 March 2023

