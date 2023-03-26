Easy access to EPO legal texts on any device

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,821 in the last 365 days.
27 March 2023
New digital versions of the EPO's legal texts are now available in English, French and German on new.epo.org, making them instantly accessible on any device for the very first time.
The following texts have been released in a responsive design that is optimised and adjusted for the different screen sizes:
The existing legal texts will remain online following the release of the new digital versions to ensure that the transition goes smoothly, after which they will be retired and taken offline. Redirects will be put in place from the old URLs to the new versions, but please remember to update your links and bookmarks.
We invite you to try out the new format and submit your feedback anonymously using the dedicated feedback form. This will significantly help shape both the functionality and the look and feel of the new epo.org site, which is currently up and running as a pilot version.
The current release includes optimisations based on feedback gathered following the pilot launch of the responsive version of the European Patent Convention last October.
Today's releases are part of an overall effort to rebuild the EPO website in a modern design that is optimised for all screen sizes and offers a smooth user experience. Over the coming months, additional information and services will be added to the new website for your feedback.