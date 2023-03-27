Global Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Is Projected To Grow At A 30% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the artificial intelligence In marketing market. As per TBRC’s artificial intelligence In marketing market forecast, the artificial intelligence in marketing market size is expected to grow to $64.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 29.8%.

The growth in the artificial intelligence In marketing market is due to the increasing adoption of virtual assistants. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest artificial intelligence In marketing market share. Major players in the artificial intelligence In marketing market include IBM, Salesforce, Amazon, Facebook, Oracle, Microsoft, NVIDIA.



Trending Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Trend

The advancement of technologies is seen as an emerging trend in artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing market. Software companies are bringing new advanced technology for automated and integrated business models.

Artificial Intelligence In Marketing Market Segments

• By Technology: Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision

• By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

• By Deployment Type: Cloud, On Premises

• By Application: Social Media Advertising, Search Advertising, Dynamic Pricing, Virtual Assistant, Content Curation, Sales And Marketing Automation, Analytics Platform, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global artificial intelligence In marketing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

AI in marketing refers to obtaining and evaluating consumer data for making marketing decisions on behalf of an algorithm or machine learning engine that helps in making automated judgments that are based on data gathering, analysis, and further observations of the data from the audience or economic patterns that may influence marketing efforts.

