Automotive Sunroof Market is estimated to be US$ 19.97 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9%-By PMI

The report "Automotive Sunroof Market, By Material Type (Glass (Tilt and Slide Sunroof, Panoramic Sunroof, Solar Sunroof, and Pop-Up Sunroof), and fabric (Removable, and Foldable)), By Vehicle Type (Gasoline Powered Vehicle, and Electric Powered Vehicle), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"
Automotive sunroof market accounted for US$ 7.84 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 19.97 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.9% Innovations in glass technology in automotive sunroof industry, coupled with rising demand for safety, comfort, and convenience feature of vehicle across the globe are anticipated to drive the growth of the global automotive sunroof market shortly. Moreover, increasing penetration of solar sunroofs in electric vehicles across the globe and surging sales of automotive vehicles offer growth opportunities for this market worldwide.
The global automotive sunroof market accounted for US$ 7.84 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 19.97 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.9%.The market report has been segmented on the Material Type, Vehicle Type, system, and region.
• By Material Type, the glass sunroof is expected to be dominated in this segment, due to advancements in glass technology that offers superior protection from ultra-violet rays.
• By Vehicle Type, the global automotive sunroof market is categorized into the gasoline-powered vehicle and electric-powered vehicle.
• By region, Europe is projected to lead the global automotive sunroof market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the presence of prominent automotive industry along with the consistent rise in vehicle production.
The prominent player operating in the global Automotive Sunroof market includes AISIN SEIKI Corp. Ltd., Inalfa Roof Systems Group B.V., Magna International Inc., Webasto AG., Inteva Products LLC., Meritor Inc., Yachiyo Industry Corp. Ltd., BOS Group LLC., Johnan Manufacturing Inc., and Mitsuba Corp.
Some frequently asked questions about the Automotive Sunroof Market:
1. What are the types of automotive sunroofs available in the market?
There are several types of automotive sunroofs available in the market, including pop-up sunroofs, tilt and slide sunroofs, panoramic sunroofs, and solar sunroofs.
2. What are the benefits of having a sunroof in a vehicle?
Benefits of having a sunroof in a vehicle include increased natural light and air circulation, a sense of spaciousness and openness, and improved aesthetics.
3. What are some popular automotive sunroof brands?
Some popular automotive sunroof brands include Webasto, Inalfa Roof Systems, and Aisin Seiki.
4. Are there any safety concerns with automotive sunroofs?
There are potential safety concerns with automotive sunroofs, such as the risk of injury if a person's body or limbs extend outside the vehicle while the sunroof is open.
