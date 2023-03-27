Powerful Connections Made: The Investors Roundtable in Dubai Sparks Opportunities and Growth

The Investors Roundtable in Dubai 2023

Powerful Connections and Prosperous Possibilities: Recap of a Successful Exclusive Business Networking at The Abrahamic Business Circle

We are confident that the connections and relationships formed at this event will lead to exciting new business opportunities for our members” — Dr. Raphael Nagel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A varied collection of international business leaders and investors from more than 20 nations gathered at The Abrahamic Business Circle's Investors Roundtable in Dubai last March 21. The event, which took place last week Tuesday in the One&Only Royal Mirage Peregrine Ballroom Jumeirah Beach, gave guests plenty of chances to network, continuously inform themselves, and develop personally. All the members and guests enjoyed the occasion, which is anticipated to contribute to the expansion and prosperity of the network's enterprises.

The business function kicks off with pre-networking cheering the new connections before the opening remarks and special addresses by the conference's guest speakers. The keynote address, speech, and presentations provided the framework for the day's conversations, which focused on a variety of business and investment-related issues. Following a networking lunch break, keynote speeches, and roundtable discussions filled the room with informative insights and market trends of investments. The day came to a close with post-networking cocktails, giving participants plenty of chances to continue their interactions with other business leaders.

The speaker line-up at the event was truly stellar, featuring some of the biggest names in business and investment. Dr. Raphael Nagel, founder and chairman of the board of The Abrahamic Business Circle and Chairman of Tactical Management, brought his extensive experience to the stage. Co-founder of The Abrahamic Business Circle, Dr. Tillmann Lauk, a former member of the Global Executive Board of Deutsche Bank, shared his insights. The CEO of Hercules Holding, Dr. Andrea Claudio Galuzzo, who also co-founded The Abrahamic Business Circle, inspired attendees with his insights in “Breaking Barriers: Unleashing the Power of China's Most Innovative Technologies".

Attendees were treated to a variety of informative and engaging presentations by members who are experts in their own fields. The Investors Roundtable in Dubai covered a wide range of topics relevant to modern business, including talks about your gateway to growing markets from the Middle East, “Invest RAK” by Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ); Investing in the multi-trillion dollars decentralized GDP of Africa by Humanity International Investments; Achieving financial inclusion with Web3 by Davensi; while Landlab Developments presented a case study of innovative hotel development process from concept to completion; and the exciting presentations of Sawadi Ventures, OpenSpring, and Datatronics taking up the conversations to another level on becoming a unicorn which resulted from the combined value of cross-selling.

A variety of standout speakers from different industries delivered compelling presentations started on how immersive technologies are shaping our world by Institute for Transformational Development (ITD); while the Food & Nutrition Group, emphasized building sustainable food supply chains for exponential growth; the interesting master solution for the superior technology that destroys all types of virus mutations was carried out to the audience by Ava Biodefender; Global Invest Ventures Ltd, brought their wealth of experience in business and investment in taking up the capital with quality for economic development across geographies; and noteworthy perspectives of the panel group from Tembo Power Ltd, EBN & Co. Advocates, Abundy, Inc., Trisolar-Innowadi Group Ltd, and Zoho Corporation in expanding the discussions in powering the future, investing in sustainable infrastructure.

Other remarkable topics leveraging effective innovation include industry 4.0, machine monitoring by Nagotech; the Fulmar UAS, tactical innovation and precision at the service of civilian needs by Wake Engineering; Real Davis Group talks about bringing people and blockchain together to build a better future; and panel group from Charles Russell Speechlys, Davensi, Gulf Analytica, Rimon PC, and Aventurine shared their expertise in exploring the intersection of traditional, alternative, and ESG investments in building resilient portfolios.

Finally, the audience got inspired by the keynote address from i24NEWS sharing how they became the TV network of the Abraham Accords and the special address by the rector of Touro University Berlin in managing the unthinkable, a cross-over in promoting global economic diplomacy and global academic.

Overall, the speakers provided attendees with a wealth of knowledge and practical tips that they could apply to their own businesses to help them grow and thrive in today's competitive marketplace and to stay ahead of the curve. Attendees were impressed by the expertise of the speakers and found the topics to be both enlightening and thought-provoking.

Participants at the Investors Roundtable in Dubai got the exceptional chance to interact with some of the most well-known figures in business and investments. "The Investors Roundtable event was a huge success, and we are thrilled with the positive feedback we have received from attendees," said Dr. Raphael Nagel, founder, and chairman of the board of The Abrahamic Business Circle. "We are confident that the connections and relationships formed at this event will lead to exciting new business opportunities for our members."

The Abrahamic Business Circle is already planning for its next event in London on June 8, 2023, and invites all its global members, entrepreneurs, and investors to join its growing network to foster economic prosperity.

ABOUT THE ABRAHAMIC BUSINESS CIRCLE:

From the inspiration of the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi, the Chairman Dr. Raphael Nagel, founded The Abrahamic Business Circle with the goal to promote Economic Diplomacy.

The Abrahamic Business Circle (the Circle) is your Global Growth Partner. We continuously work with governments and businesses in the Middle East and around the World to boost global trade and investment. The Circle is an exclusive Private Members Network focused on promoting global economic diplomacy through investments. The Circle is an exclusive organization financed solely by the Membership and Sponsorship fees and does not charge any additional fees such as commission or broker’s fee for any transactions that members make. All applications are subject to the Board’s approval and must meet the critical criteria of being an added value to the Circle. The Circle is composed of Entrepreneurs, Family Businesses, Institutional Investors, and Diplomats. Our activities strive to demonstrate how entrepreneurship and investments from all parts of the world can make positive changes in triple sustainability around the globe.

The Abrahamic Business Circle, your Global Growth Partner