Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market worth US$ 96.7 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 4.3 %-By PMI

The report "Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicles), By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), by Application (Powertrain (Engine Control Unit, Powertrain Control Unit, Transmission Control Unit, and Others), Entertainment, Safety and Security (ADAS/ADS, ABS Control Units, and Airbag and Seatbelt Control System), Chassis Electronics, and Communication and Navigation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"
Automotive electronic control unit market is projected to grow from US$ 65.9 billion in 2020 to US$ 96.7 billion by 2029. Increasing multi-functionalities in vehicles across the globe is key driving factor for growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market. Furthermore, growing automotive sector and development of low-cost ECUs are also expected to boost growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing individual preference towards use of ECUs in antitheft systems, luxury, and hybrid vehicles, along with rising demand for infotainment systems are expected to support growth of the global automotive electronic control unit market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for advanced driver assistance features are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the global automotive electronic control unit market.
Key Highlights:
• In November 2017, for instance, Continental AG merged with Osram, which is currently operating under the name Osram Continental GmbH. This merger is for the development of innovative lighting technology along with electronics and to manufacture and market intelligent lighting solutions for the automotive industry.
The global automotive electronic control unit market accounted for US$ 65.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to register CAGR of 4.3 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type, sales channel, application, and region.
• By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its most common mode of conveyance especially in the developed countries.
• By sales channel, the original equipment manufacturer segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to reduction in cost of production and enhancement in the capital productivity.
• By application, the safety and security segment accounted for major revenue share in the 2018, due to regulatory authorities pressuring for better and advanced safety and security features in the automobiles.
• By region, Asia Pacific automotive electronic control unit market accounted for major revenue share of the global automotive electronic control unit market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of well-established automotive electronic control units brands in the region, coupled with availability of these brands through online platform, particularly in countries such as India, Japan, and China. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.
The prominent player operating in the global automotive electronic control unit market includes Continental AG., Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH., ZF Friedrichshafen AG., Autoliv Inc., Takata Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Related report:
Automotive Airbag Market, By Product Type (Front Airbag, Knee Airbag, Side Airbag, Curtain Airbag, and Pedestrian Airbag), By Vehicle type (OEM and Aftermarket), By Sales Channel (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030
Global Automotive Door Handle Sensors Market, By Type (Button and Induction), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles.), By Sales Channel (OEMS and Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
Some frequently asked questions about the Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market:
1. What is the automotive electronic control unit market?
The automotive electronic control unit market is a segment of the automotive industry that deals with the production and sale of electronic control units for cars. This includes both original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket ECUs.
2. What are the factors driving the growth of the automotive electronic control unit market?
The growth of the automotive electronic control unit market is driven by various factors such as increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), rising sales of electric and hybrid vehicles, and growing adoption of connected cars and autonomous vehicles.
3. What are the different types of automotive electronic control units?
The different types of automotive electronic control units include engine control unit (ECU), transmission control unit (TCU), brake control module (BCM), powertrain control module (PCM), and others.
4. Which regions dominate the automotive electronic control unit market?
Asia-Pacific dominates the automotive electronic control unit market due to the presence of major automotive manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. North America and Europe are also significant markets for automotive ECUs.
5. Who are the key players in the automotive electronic control unit market?
The key players in the automotive electronic control unit market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Autoliv Inc., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd., Lear Corporation, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Scope of the report:
1. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, By Vehicle Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
• Segment Trends
o Passenger Car
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Commercial Vehicles
Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
2. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, By Sales Channel, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
• Segment Trends
o Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Aftermarket
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
3. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
• Segment Trends
o Powertrain (Engine Control Unit, Powertrain Control Unit, Transmission Control Unit, and,Others)
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Entertainment
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Safety and Security (ADAS/ADS, ABS Control Units, and Airbag and Seatbelt Control System)
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Chassis Electronics
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Communication and Navigation
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
4. Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
• Regional Trends
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here