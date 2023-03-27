Organic Baby Food Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast Period 2023-2028
Organic Baby Food Market Share to Grow at a CAGR of 9.8% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Organic Baby Food Market Share, Size, Analysis, Growth, Report, and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global organic baby food market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product type, distribution channel, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 9.8%
Increased parental concerns with regards to the diet and nutrition of babies is a major driver in the global organic baby food market. Rising knowledge about the health benefits of organic food products and sustainable agriculture techniques has increased the popularity of organic baby food products among parents.
Additionally, growing caution against various chemicals such as acrylamide, which is known to be responsible for causing cancer in infants and children, has resulted in parents shifting towards food with high nutritional content for their children. Growing number of working women has resulted in increased demand for packaged baby food items, however, several of such items lack immunity boosting elements. Therefore, new mothers are leaning towards adoption of organic baby food products as they are both time saving and immunity boosting.
Organic baby food items include soups, dry fruit powder, multigrain cereals, milk powder, juices, and sprouted porridge mixes, among others. These products are fortified with naturally infused nutrients that aid in brain and overall growth development of babies. They provide assistance in eliminating the risk of various concentration related problems including, but not limited to attention deficit disorder (ADD). The lack of artificial sweeteners and preservatives is further driving the growth of the organic baby food market.
Organic Baby Food Industry Definition and Major Segments
Organic baby food refers to baby food items that are processed and produced without the aid of any chemicals such as fertilisers, pesticides, antibiotics, and growth hormones, among others. Organic baby food limits the infant’s exposure to various chemicals and contaminants and helps in developing a stronger immune system.
On the basis of product type, the market is divided into:
• Ready to Eat Baby Food
• Dried Baby Food
• Milk Formula
• Others
Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialty Stores
• Online Retailers
• Others
On the basis of region, the market is classified into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Organic Baby Food Market Trends
The key trends in the global organic baby food market include increasing levels of disposable incomes. Organic baby food is often more expensive compared to the traditional alternatives, however, rising income levels and expanding distribution channels across the globe are boosting the growth of the market. Organic baby food items are preferred by new parents due to their limited chemical content and high nutritional benefits. Furthermore, the growing popularity of organic products across various domains is increasing the demands for organic baby food items.
Several initiatives are being taken by various governments in order to spread awareness regarding the immunological benefits offered to babies by the consumption of organic baby food products. Additionally, various measures are taken by governments so as to increase the production of organic baby food products. Easy availability of organic baby food items on retail as well as various online stores is also propelling the growth of the market.
Another crucial trend contributing towards the growth of the organic baby food market includes replacement of traditional grains with ancient grains having high nutritional content. More and more people are shifting towards ancient grains such as quinoa, chia, and sorghum due to their high nutritional content. Ancient grains contain various vitamins and minerals, along with high protein levels, which in turn promote gut, immune, and cardiovascular health.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global organic baby food market report are Abbott, Danone S.A., Nestlé S.A., Hero Group, and The Kraft Heinz Company, among others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
