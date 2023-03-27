Electric Gripper Market | Parallel electric gripper type accounts for the largest share, followed by angular and radial

Electric Gripper Market

The market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

The global electric gripper market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years due to the increasing adoption of automation in various industries. Electric grippers are widely used in manufacturing processes to automate pick-and-place operations and improve efficiency. The market is expected to continue to grow due to the increasing demand for industrial automation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. The demand for electric grippers is driven by the increasing adoption of automation in industries such as automotive, electronics, and packaging. Electric grippers are used to automate pick-and-place operations and improve efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for electric grippers, accounting for over 40% of the global market share. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of automation in industries such as automotive, electronics, and packaging. The market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.

Top Key Trends:

Growing demand for collaborative robots

Increasing use of electric grippers in the electronics industry

Integration of sensors and IoT in electric grippers

Development of lightweight and compact electric grippers

Top Impacting Factors:

Increasing adoption of automation in various industries

Technological advancements in electric grippers

Growing demand for collaborative robots

Increasing focus on safety and ergonomics in industrial automation

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Growing market opportunities

Increasing demand for collaborative robots and automation

Opportunity to expand product offerings and cater to different industries

Improved efficiency and productivity in manufacturing processes

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing adoption of automation in various industries

Technological advancements in electric grippers

Growing demand for collaborative robots and automation

Need for improved efficiency and productivity in manufacturing processes

Restraints:

High cost of electric grippers

Lack of skilled professionals to operate and maintain electric grippers

Resistance to change from traditional manufacturing processes

Opportunities:

Growing demand for electric grippers in the electronics industry

Expansion into emerging markets

Development of lightweight and compact electric grippers

Integration of sensors and IoT in electric grippers

Challenges:

Competition from traditional manufacturing processes

Need for standardization in electric gripper specifications

Ensuring safety and reliability in electric grippers

Key Market Segments:

Type

Two-Finger Electric Gripper

Three-Finger Electric Gripper

Application

Automotive Manufacturing

Electonics/Electrical

Metal Products

Food/Beverage/personal Care

Rubber/Plastics

Key Market Players included in the report:

Samsung

SCHUNK

SMC

Destaco

IAI

Parker Hannifin

Festo

Yamaha Motor

SMAC

Gimatic

PHD

HIWIN

Camozzi

Zimmer

Sichuan Dongju

