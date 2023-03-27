Electric Gripper Market | Parallel electric gripper type accounts for the largest share, followed by angular and radial
The market is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
The global electric gripper market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years due to the increasing adoption of automation in various industries. Electric grippers are widely used in manufacturing processes to automate pick-and-place operations and improve efficiency. The market is expected to continue to grow due to the increasing demand for industrial automation and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. The demand for electric grippers is driven by the increasing adoption of automation in industries such as automotive, electronics, and packaging. Electric grippers are used to automate pick-and-place operations and improve efficiency in manufacturing processes.
Asia-Pacific is currently the largest market for electric grippers, accounting for over 40% of the global market share. The region is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of automation in industries such as automotive, electronics, and packaging. The market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies.
Top Key Trends:
Growing demand for collaborative robots
Increasing use of electric grippers in the electronics industry
Integration of sensors and IoT in electric grippers
Development of lightweight and compact electric grippers
Top Impacting Factors:
Increasing adoption of automation in various industries
Technological advancements in electric grippers
Growing demand for collaborative robots
Increasing focus on safety and ergonomics in industrial automation
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
Growing market opportunities
Increasing demand for collaborative robots and automation
Opportunity to expand product offerings and cater to different industries
Improved efficiency and productivity in manufacturing processes
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
Increasing adoption of automation in various industries
Technological advancements in electric grippers
Growing demand for collaborative robots and automation
Need for improved efficiency and productivity in manufacturing processes
Restraints:
High cost of electric grippers
Lack of skilled professionals to operate and maintain electric grippers
Resistance to change from traditional manufacturing processes
Opportunities:
Growing demand for electric grippers in the electronics industry
Expansion into emerging markets
Development of lightweight and compact electric grippers
Integration of sensors and IoT in electric grippers
Challenges:
Competition from traditional manufacturing processes
Need for standardization in electric gripper specifications
Ensuring safety and reliability in electric grippers
Key Market Segments:
Type
Two-Finger Electric Gripper
Three-Finger Electric Gripper
Application
Automotive Manufacturing
Electonics/Electrical
Metal Products
Food/Beverage/personal Care
Rubber/Plastics
Key Market Players included in the report:
Samsung
SCHUNK
SMC
Destaco
IAI
Parker Hannifin
Festo
Yamaha Motor
SMAC
Gimatic
PHD
HIWIN
Camozzi
Zimmer
Sichuan Dongju
