🌍 Logistics Insurance Market [+Up To 45% OFF] || size to grow by USD 139.0 bn by 2033

Logistics Insurance Market

The global logistics insurance market was valued at USD 70.6 bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 139.0 bn by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The logistics insurance market is a rapidly growing sector driven by the increasing demand for insurance coverage for logistics and transportation services. This market offers insurance coverage for various logistics operations, including cargo, transportation, warehouse, and other logistics-related risks. The logistics insurance market helps to mitigate the financial risks associated with logistics operations. The increasing adoption of e-commerce and globalization has led to a surge in demand for logistics insurance, as businesses seek to protect their goods and operations from unforeseen risks. Additionally, regulatory requirements for logistics insurance, such as the International Maritime Organization's requirement for cargo insurance, are also driving demand.

➥ Key Statistics:

- The global logistics insurance market was valued at USD 70.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 139.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

- The cargo insurance segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for coverage of goods in transit.

Largest and Fastest Growing Region:

- North America is the largest market for logistics insurance due to the presence of key players and the increasing adoption of logistics insurance by logistics service providers.

- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, due to the increasing investments in logistics infrastructure and the rising demand for logistics insurance in emerging economies such as China and India.

What's New in 2023?

1. Extra coverage of the US Crisis Impact 2023; Impact of US Bank Failures 2023; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; Russia-Ukraine war; supply chain disruptions; global trade tensions; and risk of recession

2. Global competitiveness and key positions of competitor

3. Market presence across multiple geographical footprints

Top Key Trends:

Increasing adoption of telematics technology for risk management and reduction of insurance premiums.

Growing popularity of on-demand insurance for logistics services.

Emergence of blockchain technology for improved transparency and efficiency in logistics insurance.

Top Impacting Factors:

Stringent regulations for logistics insurance coverage in various countries.

Increasing instances of cargo theft and damage.

Volatility in the global logistics industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Protection of logistics operations from financial risks.

Reduction of insurance premiums through risk management strategies.

Compliance with regulatory requirements for logistics insurance.

Drivers:

Increasing demand for logistics services due to globalization and e-commerce.

Stringent regulatory requirements for logistics insurance coverage.

Rising instances of cargo theft and damage.

Restraints:

Volatility in the global logistics industry.

High insurance premiums due to the complexity of logistics operations.

Opportunities:

Growing adoption of telematics technology and blockchain in logistics insurance.

Expansion of logistics insurance offerings to emerging markets.

Challenges:

Competition from alternative risk management strategies such as self-insurance and captive insurance.

Lack of awareness among logistics service providers about the benefits of logistics insurance.

Logistics Insurance Market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

- Outlining key purchase criteria

- Adoption rates

- Adoption lifecycle

- Drivers of price sensitivity

Key Companies Profiled

American International

Allianz

DB Schenker

Dawson

G4S International Logistics

Integrity Transportation Insurance

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Peoples Insurance Agency

UPS Capital

Wells Fargo

The research report will be sympathetic to the:

1. New Investors

2. Propose investors and private equity companies

3. Cautious business organizers and analysts

4. Intelligent network security Suppliers, Manufacturers and Distributors

5. Government and research organizations

6. Speculation / Business Research League

7. End-use industries And much more

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis in the report is based on a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered. A demand-side approach is carried out to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period.

The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size. A verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study, and information and analysis on key market segments have been delivered in weighted chapters.

Why buy?

1. Add credibility to strategies

2. Analyze competitor's offerings

3. Get a holistic view of the market

Segmentation assessment

Product Type Outlook

Ransportation, Marine, Aviation

Application Outlook

Manufacturing, Services, Commerce

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2023-2033)

- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) - size and forecast 2023-2033

- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) - size and forecast 2023-2033

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) - size and forecast 2023-2033

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) - size and forecast 2023-2033

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) - size and forecast 2023-2033

Who should buy this report?

- Relevant to all stakeholders and participants in the Logistics Insurance market globally.

- Anyone in the industry, from managers to analysts, can benefit from the latest and forecasted information on the worldwide Logistics Insurance market.

- Managers in the Logistics Insurance sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Logistics Insurance market.

- Government agencies, regulatory bodies, and organizations interested in Logistics Insurance products and market trends can make informed decisions based on the report.

- The report is sought after by researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans and gain insights into the Logistics Insurance market.

FAQ's

1. What is the current market size of the Logistics Insurance market?

2. What are the key drivers and restraints for the Logistics Insurance market?

3. What are the major players operating in the Logistics Insurance market?

4. What are the different types of Logistics Insurance?

5. How is the Logistics Insurance market segmented by industry vertical?

6. What are the emerging trends in the Logistics Insurance market?

7. How is the Logistics Insurance market expected to grow in the next 10 years?

8. What are the key factors contributing to the growth of the Logistics Insurance market?

9. What are the challenges faced by the Logistics Insurance market?

Table of Contents (TOC) Highlights:

Chapter 1: Introduction

The global Logistics Insurance market research report provides a brief introduction, including key participants' opinions, an audit of the Logistics Insurance industry, an outlook across key regions, financial services, and various challenges faced by the Logistics Insurance market. This section is based on the scope of the study and report guidance.

Chapter 2: Report Scope

This chapter covers market segmentation along with a definition of Logistics Insurance. It defines the entire scope of the Logistics Insurance report and the various facets it is describing.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics and Key Indicators

This chapter includes key dynamics focusing on drivers such as globally growing Logistics Insurance prevalence and increasing investments in Logistics Insurance. It also covers key market restraints such as the high cost of Logistics Insurance and opportunities such as emerging markets in developing countries. Additionally, emerging trends like the consistent launch of new screening products, growth challenges, and influence factors are presented in detail in this latest report.

Chapter 4: Type Segments

This Logistics Insurance market report shows the market growth for various types of products marketed by the most comprehensive companies.

Chapter 5: Application Segments

The report's authors have fully estimated the market potential of key applications and recognized future opportunities.

Chapter 6: Geographic Analysis

Each regional market is carefully scrutinized to understand its current and future growth, development, and demand scenarios for this market.

Chapter 7: Impact of COVID-19 (Omicron subvariants BA.5.2 and BF.7) Pandemic on Global Logistics Insurance Market

This chapter covers the impact of the COVID-19 (Omicron subvariants BA.5.2 and BF.7) pandemic on the global Logistics Insurance market, including insights on the potential impact across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Profiles

The major players in the Logistics Insurance market are detailed in the report based on their market size, market service, products, applications, regional growth, and other factors.

Chapter 9: Pricing Analysis

This chapter provides price point analysis by region and other forecasts.

Chapter 10: North America Logistics Insurance Market Analysis

This chapter includes an assessment of Logistics Insurance product sales across major countries of the United States and Canada, along with a detailed segmental outlook across these countries for the forecasted period 2023-2033.

Chapter 11: Latin America Logistics Insurance Market Analysis

Major countries of Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, and Mexico are assessed apropos to the adoption of Logistics Insurance.

Chapter 12: Europe Logistics Insurance Market Analysis

Market Analysis of Logistics Insurance report includes insights on supply-demand and sales revenue of Logistics Insurance across Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Nordic and Italy.

Chapter 13: Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) Logistics Insurance Market Analysis

Countries of Greater China, ASEAN, India, and Australia & New Zealand are assessed, and sales assessment of Logistics Insurance in these countries is covered.

Chapter 14: The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Logistics Insurance Market Analysis

This chapter focuses on the Logistics Insurance market scenario across GCC countries, Israel, South Africa, and Turkey.

Chapter 15: Research Methodology

The research methodology chapter includes coverage, secondary research, and primary research.

Chapter 16: Conclusion

