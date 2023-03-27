Floating Solar: When The Reservoir And Sun Cross Paths Globally

For one, they don’t require any land, which can be a significant advantage in areas where space is limited or expensive. In addition, the water underneath the panels helps to cool them, which can increase their efficiency and lifespan.

Moreover, water bodies often have higher sun exposure than land areas, making them ideal for solar power generation.

Another significant advantage of floating solar panels is that they can be installed on existing reservoirs and other bodies of water, without requiring any new land to be cleared. This can help to reduce the environmental impact of solar panel installations, which has been a concern for many people.

One of the most promising applications of floating solar panels is in the field of water management. Many countries face water scarcity issues, which can be exacerbated by the energy needed to pump and transport water. Installing solar panels on reservoirs can generate clean energy while reducing water evaporation and algae growth. This can help to conserve water resources, reduce energy costs, and protect ecosystems.