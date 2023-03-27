Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market worth US$ 81.1 Billion 2032 with a CAGR of 4.0%-By PMI

The report "Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market, By Products, By Therapeutic Indication and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"
COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATE, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report "Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market, By Products (Branded Medicines and Generic Medicines), By Therapeutic Indication (Breast Cancer, Melanoma, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"
Global Metastatic Cancer Treatment market is projected to grow from US$ 53.2 billion in 2022 to US$ 81.1 billion by 2032. Global metastatic cancer treatment market is driven by an upsurge in research and development activities, and the rising adoption of biologics and biosimilar for the treatment of cancers. Additionally, patients all over the world are looking forward to progressive cancer therapy drugs to arrest their condition, which in turn is increasing the adoption rate of metastatic cancer treatment. Increase in prevalence of disease globally and high medical needs of patients who have metastatic cancer are the factor expected drives the global metastatic cancer treatment market.
Key Highlights:
•On June 13, 2019, Amgen and Allergan plc announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved KANJINTI for all approved
indications of the reference product, Herceptin or the treatment of HER2-overexpressing adjuvant and metastatic breast cancer and HER2-
overexpressing metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.
•On June 2019, AstraZeneca PLC declared that its Lynparza treatment nearly doubled the life-span of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer in a
phase III trial. The trial tested Lynparza tablets as an initial care treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, whose disease had not progressed
after chemotherapy.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global metastatic cancer treatment market accounted for US$ 53.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product, therapeutic indication, and region.
• By-products, the metastatic cancer treatment market classified into branded medicines and generic medicines.
• Based on therapeutic indication, the metastatic cancer treatment market classified into six major cancer type’s breast cancer, melanoma, lung
cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and others.
• By region, North America is expected to dominate the target market, owing to Cancer has a major impact on society in the United States and the
growing prevalence of breast cancer in the region.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Preview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for Metastatic Cancer Treatment Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Products
• Market Snippet, By Therapeutic indication
• Market Snippet, By Region
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market, By Products, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Branded medicines
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Generic medicines
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
4. Global Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market, By Therapeutic indication, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
• Segment Trends
>Breast Cancer
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Melanoma
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Lung Cancer
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Prostate Cancer
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Colorectal Cancer
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
>Others
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
Competitive Landscape:
• AbbVie Inc
• Amgen Inc
• AstraZeneca PLC
• Bayer AG
• Boehringer Ingelheim
• Bristol Myers Squibb Company
• Celgene Corporation
• Clovis Oncology
• Eli Lilly and Company
Questions answered by Metastatic Cancer Treatment Market:
1. What are the major challenges faced by the metastatic cancer treatment market, such as pricing pressures, regulatory hurdles, and clinical trial complexities?
Pricing Pressures: The cost of developing and producing metastatic cancer treatments can be very high, which often leads to high drug prices. This can create affordability issues for patients and healthcare systems, leading to pricing pressures from insurers and government agencies.
Regulatory Hurdles: Developing and bringing new metastatic cancer treatments to market can be a lengthy and expensive process, due in part to regulatory hurdles. These can include complex and time-consuming clinical trial requirements, as well as strict regulatory requirements for drug approval and marketing.
Clinical Trial Complexities: Conducting clinical trials for metastatic cancer treatments can be challenging due to the complex nature of the disease, the heterogeneity of patient populations, and the need for specialized expertise and infrastructure. This can lead to difficulties in recruiting and retaining patients, as well as in collecting and interpreting data from clinical trials.
Drug Resistance: Metastatic cancer cells can develop resistance to existing treatments over time, making it difficult to develop effective therapies that can overcome this resistance.
2. What are the opportunities for innovation and investment in the metastatic cancer treatment market, and what are the key trends shaping the market's future?
There are several opportunities for innovation and investment in the metastatic cancer treatment market, including the development of personalized medicine, immunotherapy, and targeted therapies. Key trends shaping the market's future include the use of artificial intelligence and big data to improve treatment outcomes, the emergence of biosimilars and generic drugs, and an increased focus on patient-centered care and value-based pricing models.
3. What is the role of personalized medicine in the treatment of metastatic cancer, and how is it expected to evolve in the coming years?
Personalized medicine plays a critical role in the treatment of metastatic cancer by tailoring treatment approaches to the unique genetic and molecular characteristics of individual patients. It is expected to evolve in the coming years as new technologies and techniques emerge for identifying and targeting specific mutations and biomarkers associated with metastatic cancer. This will lead to more precise and effective treatments, as well as improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs. Additionally, advances in data analytics and artificial intelligence are expected to enable more accurate and rapid analysis of patient data, further enhancing the ability to personalize treatment approaches for metastatic cancer.
