Global Wound Management Devices Market: Trends, Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast

Wound Management Devices Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wound management devices market refers to the industry that provides devices and products for the treatment of various types of wounds, such as chronic wounds, acute wounds, and surgical wounds. These devices help to manage wound exudate, maintain a moist wound environment, and promote wound healing.

The global wound management devices market size was valued at $13,396.8 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $18,818.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026. The increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, is a key factor driving the growth of this market.

The market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the industry, including Baxter International Inc., Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Hollister Inc., Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Medtronic Plc., Mölnlycke Health Care, and Smith & Nephew. These companies offer a range of wound management products, including dressings, bandages, wound closure devices, and negative pressure wound therapy devices.

The wound management devices market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for advanced wound care products, the growing geriatric population, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. Technological advancements in wound care products, such as the development of smart wound dressings and advanced wound closure devices, are also expected to drive the growth of this market.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬-

Rise in geriatric population, increase in diabetic population, and surge in the number of surgeries drive the growth of the global wound management devices market. On the other hand, higher costs of wound care and management and reluctance in adoption of wound care devices hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, preference for advanced wound care devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

Due to the global pandemic all over the world, the medical devices manufacturers are majorly focusing on essential medical devices production including ventilators and diagnostics.

However, due to the precautionary measures taken by governments in various regions, the supply chain has been hampered. Which may result in shortage of devices in certain locations.

Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), on the other hand, shared a COVID-19 guidance with medical device manufacturers to notify the agency about changes that could affect availability of their products.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔-

The therapy devices segment contributed to more than three fifths of the global wound management devices market revenue in 2018, and is expected to retain its dominance by the end of 2026. Large number of product approvals for therapy devices, reduced length of hospital stays, and improved healing of transplanted skin boost the growth of the segment. Whereas, the wound closure devices segment, would register the fastest CAGR of 4.7% throughout the forecast period. Factors such as rise in use of skin adhesives, tissue sealants, and absorbable sutures in plastic surgeries propel the growth of the segment.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

The burns segment accounted for more than one third of the global wound management devices market share in 2018, and would rule the roost during the study period. Burn injuries are most common, which drives the growth of the segment. On the other hand, the diabetic foot ulcers segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to increase in diabetic population across the globe.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞-

North America held the largest share in 2018, garnering more than two-fifths of the global wound management devices market. This is attributed to growing geriatric population along with chronic diseases and rise in awareness regarding wound management devices through medical tourism programs in the region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% by 2026. Rising prevalence of complications related to chronic and lifestyle diseases such as pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers amongst the population drives the market growth in this region.

𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Coloplast A/S

Hollister Inc

Baxter International Inc.

ConvaTec Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

3M Company

Medtronic Plc

Mölnlycke Health Care

Smith & Nephew.

