Dhigali Maldives Announces a Premium Easter Journey of Exquisite Dining and Festivities

Dhigali Maldives, the award-winning luxury resort in the Maldives, has announced an exciting lineup of Easter festivities for guests to enjoy. From April 6th to April 10th, 2023, the resort will be hosting a Premium Easter Journey that promises to bring families together for a series of exciting family-centric festivities and dining experiences.

Guests can indulge in an Easter Epicurean Delight hosted by the resort’s creative Chefs, complete with either a Japanese HotPot or a Traditional Easter meal. For those who opt for the Japanese HotPot, an impeccable dining experience awaits at the beach. The meal starts with an array of Sushi and Sashimi, followed by a selection of Izakaya, Japanese Tapas. Guests can then prepare their meat and seafood to their liking with the HotPot with either a shoyu or miso-based broth. A lavish dessert platter finishes off this exclusive dining experience.

For those who prefer a more traditional Easter meal experience, the resort offers a classic menu featuring roasts of lamb, honey ham, filled homemade pastas in truffle sauce, spring vegetables salads, gravadlax, oyster platter, pickled fish bruschetta, and many more. The meal ends with a traditional simnel cake, carrot cake, and other sweet goodies.

On Sunday, April 9th, the resort’s Capers Restaurant will be set for the Easter Sunday feast. Overlooking the sea, it’s a true family affair, featuring an epic selection of dishes with all the trimmings as well as live action stations with a wide selection of dishes and delectable desserts. This is a long and leisurely lunch, available from 12:30 pm to 04:30 pm, with live music to accompany your meal.

In addition to the exquisite dining experiences, the Easter week celebration will feature a Cinema Under the Stars, an Easter silent party with three DJs, live music entertainment, and plenty of activities for families and children, including an Easter Egg hunt, face painting, fun games, and many more activities.

Dhigali Maldives promises an unforgettable Easter experience for guests who book their Premium Easter Journey.