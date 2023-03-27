Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,327 in the last 365 days.

MoU Signed Between the Maldives and Korea on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism

A Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Tourism was signed between the Government of Maldives and the Government of the Republic of Korea.

The MoU was signed during the visit of Special Envoy and Representatives of Korean Government Official to the Maldives on 22nd March 2023 at the Ministry of Tourism. The MoUs were signed by the Minister of Tourism, Dr. Abdulla Mausoom on behalf of the Government of Maldives and Vice President of the Korean Tourism Organization H.E Lee Jae-Hwan, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Korea. The ceremony was attended by officials from the Korean Tourism Organization, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Tourism.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Dr. Abdulla Mausoom highlighted the long term relationship between both countries and the important role Korean market plays in the tourism industry of Maldives. Minister stated that the MOT would facilitate strengthening of cooperation between the two counties through exchange of knowledge and expertise in tourism planning and research. Minister also highlighted cooperation in human resource development as well as the investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

Prior to the MoU signing, Minister Dr. Abdulla Mausoom met with H. E Lee Jin Bok, Senior Secretary to the President for Political Affairs of Korea and discussed on ways to further strengthen close friendship and cooperation between both countries, especially in the field of tourism.

Tweet

You just read:

MoU Signed Between the Maldives and Korea on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more