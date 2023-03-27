MoU Signed Between the Maldives and Korea on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism

A Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the field of Tourism was signed between the Government of Maldives and the Government of the Republic of Korea.

The MoU was signed during the visit of Special Envoy and Representatives of Korean Government Official to the Maldives on 22nd March 2023 at the Ministry of Tourism. The MoUs were signed by the Minister of Tourism, Dr. Abdulla Mausoom on behalf of the Government of Maldives and Vice President of the Korean Tourism Organization H.E Lee Jae-Hwan, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Korea. The ceremony was attended by officials from the Korean Tourism Organization, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Tourism.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Dr. Abdulla Mausoom highlighted the long term relationship between both countries and the important role Korean market plays in the tourism industry of Maldives. Minister stated that the MOT would facilitate strengthening of cooperation between the two counties through exchange of knowledge and expertise in tourism planning and research. Minister also highlighted cooperation in human resource development as well as the investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

Prior to the MoU signing, Minister Dr. Abdulla Mausoom met with H. E Lee Jin Bok, Senior Secretary to the President for Political Affairs of Korea and discussed on ways to further strengthen close friendship and cooperation between both countries, especially in the field of tourism.