Spunlace Market Trends and Opportunities for Growth in Nonwoven Fabrics, 2023-2033
the global spunlace market size is projected to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2023 to USD 12.6 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period.
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview
The Spunlace Market refers to the market for nonwoven fabrics produced by the spunlace process. The spunlace process involves entangling fibers using high-pressure water jets to create a fabric with unique characteristics such as softness, strength, and absorbency. The spunlace market is driven by the increasing demand for nonwoven fabrics across various industries, including hygiene, medical, and industrial applications.
The demand for spunlace is being driven by the increasing use of nonwoven fabrics in various applications such as hygiene products, medical textiles, and industrial wipes. Spunlace fabrics offer several advantages over traditional woven and knitted fabrics, including better absorbency, increased softness, and enhanced strength.
Asia Pacific is currently the largest market for spunlace, driven by the high demand for nonwoven fabrics in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The region is also expected to be the fastest-growing market, fueled by the increasing adoption of spunlace in the hygiene and medical industries.
What's New?
- This update includes a special report on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, as well as an analysis of global inflation, post-COVID-19 recovery, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession.
- We also provide insights on global competitiveness and key competitor positions.
- Additionally, our report covers market presence across multiple geographical areas, categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.
Top Key Trends:
Some of the top trends in the spunlace market include the increasing use of sustainable and biodegradable fibers, the development of high-performance spunlace fabrics, and the growing adoption of spunlace in the automotive industry.
Top Impacting Factors:
The key factors impacting the growth of the spunlace market include the increasing demand for nonwoven fabrics, advancements in spinning and weaving technologies, and the need for more sustainable and eco-friendly materials.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:
Stakeholders in the spunlace market stand to benefit from the increasing demand for nonwoven fabrics and the growing adoption of spunlace in various industries. Spunlace fabrics offer several advantages over traditional fabrics, including better absorbency, increased softness, and enhanced strength.
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
The key drivers for the spunlace market include the increasing demand for nonwoven fabrics across various industries, advancements in spinning and weaving technologies, and the need for more sustainable and eco-friendly materials.
Restraints:
The key restraints for the spunlace market include the high capital investment required for setting up spunlace production lines, concerns around the disposal of nonwoven fabrics, and the availability of cheaper alternatives such as woven and knitted fabrics.
Opportunities:
The spunlace market presents significant opportunities for growth, particularly in the hygiene, medical, and automotive industries. As the technology continues to evolve, spunlace fabrics are likely to become more versatile and more eco-friendly, opening up new opportunities for their adoption.
Challenges:
The key challenges facing the spunlace market include the need for more sustainable and eco-friendly materials, the high initial investment required for spunlace production, and the potential for competition from cheaper alternatives such as woven and knitted fabrics.
Market Segmentation
Key Market Segments
Type
PE
Polypropylene
Glue
Cotton
Application
Medical
Family
Clothing
List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global spunlace Market are:
Ihsan Sons
Mogul
Jacob Holm Group
Kang Na Hsiung
Lentex
Nan Liu Enterprises
Nan Liu Enterprises
A.S. Nonwovens
Ribatek Tekstil AS
BCNonwovens S.L.
Fiscatech
Sheng Hung
Spuntech
Jacob Holm
Sandler AG
Norafin
Kuraray Kuraflex
Berk Wiper
Eruslu Nonwovens
Inotis
Geography Overview
Based on geography, the global spunlace market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the market.
Research Methodology
Market.us has developed a unique research method to analyze the global spunlace market growth and draw conclusions about the market's future prospects. This combination of primary research and secondary research helps analysts to guarantee the accuracy and reliability in the drawn conclusions.
Analysts used secondary sources to produce the spunlace market report, including statistics from company annual reports and SEC filings. Analysts interviewed top managers, product portfolio managers as well as CEOs and market intelligence executives, which were all part of the primary source for our market study.
These secondary and primary sources provided valuable information during interviews. This serves as validation from industry leaders. This report can address specific details and queries about the global marketplace with precision thanks to its access to both an extensive internal repository, and to proprietary databases from other sources. The top-down approach is used to evaluate the numbers of each segment and counter-validate them. Market.us has been able to provide more accurate and reliable estimates of future market prospects.
Some of the crucial questions answered in this report
Q1. What is spunlace?
Q2. How are spunlace used in different industries?
Q3. What are the benefits of using spunlace?
Q4. What are the different types of spunlace?
Q5. What are the top companies in the spunlace market?
Q6. What are the key technologies used in spunlace?
Q7. How has the spunlace market grown in recent years?
Q8. What are the future trends in the spunlace market?
Q9. What are the challenges faced by the spunlace market?
